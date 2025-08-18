Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump was up late on Sunday ahead of his latest all-important meeting on Ukraine, engaging in a wild posting spree that saw him ricochet from insulting a Democratic senator’s appearance to raving about his new White House flag poles.

On Monday, Trump will host Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Washington, alongside European heads of state Sir Keir Starmer, Emmanuel Macron, and Friedrich Merz, three days after his summit with Vladimir Putin in Alaska failed to yield a definite commitment to peace.

Obsessing over media coverage of Friday’s talks in Anchorage, the president wrote on Truth Social: “The Fake News has been saying for 3 days that I suffered a ‘major defeat’ by allowing President Vladimir Putin of Russia to have a major Summit in the United States. Actually, he would have loved doing the meeting anywhere else but the U.S., and the Fake News knows this. It was a major point of contention!

open image in gallery Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin shake hands in Anchorage, Alaska, on Friday August 15 2025 ( AFP/Getty )

“If we had the Summit elsewhere, the Democrat run and controlled media would have said what a terrible thing THAT was. These people are sick! They even want CRIME IN D.C., and other BLUE Cities throughout our Country, but don’t worry, I won’t let that happen. Just like our now secure Southern Border (ZERO illegals in last 3 months!), our cities will be Secure and Safe, and D.C. will lead the way!”

From there, Trump pivoted to attacking Sen. Chris Murphy. On Sunday, the Connecticut Democrat appeared on NBC’s Meet the Press where he told host Kristen Welker the Alaska summit had been “an embarrassment for the United States” and a “failure” that had played into Putin’s hands.

“The very unattractive (both inside and out!) Senator from Connecticut, Chris Murphy, said ‘Putin got everything that he wanted,” the president fumed.

“Actually, ‘nobody got anything,’ too soon, but getting close. Murphy is a lightweight who thinks it made the Russian President look good in coming to America. Actually, it was very hard for President Putin to do so. This war can be ended, NOW, but stupid people like Chris Murphy, John Bolton, and others, make it much harder to do so.”

He went on to issue a warning to Zelensky ahead of their latest Oval Office encounter on Monday: “President Zelenskyy of Ukraine can end the war with Russia almost immediately, if he wants to, or he can continue to fight. Remember how it started. No getting back Obama given Crimea (12 years ago, without a shot being fired!), and NO GOING INTO NATO BY UKRAINE. Some things never change!!!”

On a more upbeat note, he added: “Big day at the White House tomorrow. Never had so many European Leaders at one time. My great honor to host them!!!”

Woven in amongst the umpteen pop-up adverts for My Pillow and joint pain and bunion remedies that now seem to dominate his feed, Trump unexpectedly returned to declare: “One year ago, the United States was an almost DEAD COUNTRY. Now we are the ‘HOTTEST’ Country anywhere in the World, the envy of all. What a difference a President makes!!!”

open image in gallery Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky argues with Trump during their disastrous Oval Office encounter in February ( AFP via Getty Images )

The self-congratulation continued as he asked: “Do the great American Flags I put up in front of both entrances of the White House look FANTASTIC, or what??? WOW, what a difference!!!”

That off-topic observation was followed by two clips from Fox News in a quick session, discussing “FAR LEFT HYSTERICS” and “DEEP STATE RECKONING” respectively.

The social media outpouring, characterized as a “brain dump” by The Daily Beast, perhaps indicates that the president is feeling the pressure ahead of Monday’s meeting, having vowed on the campaign trail last year to end the war in his first day in office – a promise he never came close to honoring.

Trump envoy Steve Witkoff claimed that Putin had agreed to “game-changing” security protections during Friday’s summit.

Others have suggested, however, that the Russian was busy “flattering” his American counterpart and fear Zelensky could be about to walk into another ambush at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, as he did in February when he was shockingly rebuked by the president and Vice President JD Vance over his alleged ingratitude towards his international allies.