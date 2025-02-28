Watch: Volodymyr Zelensky meets Donald Trump to sign critical Ukraine minerals deal
Donald Trump greeted Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House on Friday, 28 February, before Ukraine’s president signs a critical minerals deal in an effort to regain US backing against Russia’s invasion.
The meeting comes after the US president falsely accused Mr Zelensky of being a dictator in a Truth Social rant, and then later denied ever using the term to describe him.
“Did I say that? I can't believe I said that”, the US president told reporters on Thursday during a meeting with Sir Keir Starmer, adding: “We have a lot of respect, I have a lot of respect for him.”
Mr Trump also said he trusted Russian president Vladimir Putin to keep his word on a peace deal struck with Ukraine and suggested the minerals deal alone could deter future Russian aggression.
The Republican and Mr Zelensky will participate in a bilateral meeting later on Friday.
