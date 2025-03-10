Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump leaned into his personal feud with Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday.

The president sat down for an interview with Fox News and reacted to criticism of his conduct during an Oval Office meeting with the Ukrainian leader more than a week ago in which Trump and Vice President JD Vance appeared to gang up on the European leader.

On Sunday, Trump reiterated that he thought Zelensky wasn’t “grateful” and added that he “took candy from a baby” — his description of the Biden administration’s policy of military and political support for Ukraine’s military.

The president also seemed to deride the Ukrainian leader’s assertion that his country’s armed forces were serving the country bravely, as he dismissively recalled Zelensky “talking about the fact that they have fought and there's [...] bravery because somebody has to use those [US-supplied] weapons.”

Zelensky hits back at Trump misinformation

“He’s a smart guy, and he’s a tough guy.” Trump said of Zelensky. “He took money out of this country, under [Joe] Biden, like candy from a baby.”

He was asked by Sunday Morning Futures host Maria Bartiromo about critics who claimed that he was easing up political pressure on Russia.

“Nobody has been tougher on Russia than Donald Trump,” declared the president, after an extended rant about what he called “the Russia, Russia, Russia, hoax”. “Remember, I’m the one that stopped the pipeline — Nord Stream 2.”

Trump’s record with that specific project is a bit spotty; he fought with Congress over sanctions on Russia aimed at preventing its construction. Eventually, the House and Senate forced his hand by including the sanctions as part of a yearly defense bill.

Asked if he was worried that his behavior might mean Ukraine would not survive, Trump replied: ‘Well, it may not survive anyway’ ( Fox News )

His successor, Joe Biden, waived some of those sanctions upon taking office in an effort to reengage European leaders alienated during Trump’s first four years in office. But the Biden administration kept up pressure on the project, which was eventually halted formally by Germany’s chancellor after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

And some reports have indicated that his administration could be interested in cutting a deal with Russia in 2025 that would allow for the project to resume.

Referring to Trump throwing Zelenksy out of the White House before a minerals deal could be signed, Bartiromo asked the U.S. president: “Are you comfortable with that, the fact you walked away and Ukraine may not survive?”

Trump replied: “Well, it may not survive anyway. But, you know, we have some weaknesses with Russia. You know, it takes two.”

Bartiromo asked him about widespread assumptions that Trump has now sided with Russia against Ukraine, given his hostile treatment of Zelensky; the multiple concessions his administration has appeared to make to Vladimir Putin before talks have even started; Trump’s decision to stop military aid and vital intelligence to Ukraine; the U.S. voting with Russia at the United Nations; and his insistence on a minerals deal with little obvious benefit to Ukraine.

Trump suspends US military aid to Kyiv after explosive White House row with Zelensky

She said: “So is there anything else you want to say to the critics who say you chose a side in the Ukraine-Russia story – and that’s Russia. Because, you know, you called Zelensky a dictator and you had the fight [in the Oval Office].”

Trump declined to address the question directly, instead repeating the claim that “nobody has been tougher on Russia than Donald Trump. Nobody. And they know that, they know that. Just look at the things I just told you. The pipeline – I stopped it.”

A gleeful Kremlin spokesperson declared in recent days that the US policy on Ukraine was shifting to entirely match the Russian government’s position.

“The new administration is rapidly changing all foreign policy configurations,” Dmitry Peskov said on Russian state TV earlier in March.

But that could soon change. In a post to Truth Social on Friday, Trump threatened to impose further sanctions on Russia over a renewed offensive launched against Ukrainian defenders and civilians this past week. Blame for the effectiveness of the Russian attacks has been laid at the feet of the Republican president by some of his critics as it closely follows the confirmation by news outlets that US intelligence agencies had ceased real-time intel sharing with their Ukraininan counterparts, a key element aiding Ukraine’s air defenses.

Zelensky sends condolences after deadly strikes kill multiple people in Donetsk region

On the same day, he added to reporters in the Oval Office that Ukraine was, in his mind, the greater obstacle towards ending the war. The US president has repeated that he believes Russia’s Vladimir Putin is ready for peace, though US intelligence assessments have stated otherwise.

“I'm finding it more difficult, frankly, to deal with Ukraine. They don’t have the cards,” he said.

Some European countries including France and the UK have responded with calls for increased European support for Ukraine, though experts say other Nato countries will likely be unable to bring to bear the same capabilities as their US allies.