Trump calls Zelensky ‘ungrateful’ and dodges question on Russia allegiance in Fox News interview
Donald Trump leaned into his personal feud with Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday.
The US president sat down for an interview with Fox News and reacted to criticism of his conduct during an Oval Office meeting with the Ukrainian leader more than a week ago in which Trump and Vice President JD Vance appeared to gang up on the European leader.
On Sunday, Trump reiterated that he thought Zelensky wasn’t “grateful” and added that he “took candy from a baby” — his description of the Biden administration’s policy of military and political support for Ukraine’s military.
He was also asked by Sunday Morning Futures host Maria Bartiromo about critics who claimed that he was easing up political pressure on Russia. A gleeful Kremlin spokesperson declared in recent days that the US policy on Ukraine was shifting to entirely match the Russian government’s position.
“Nobody has been tougher on Russia than Donald Trump,” declared the president.
This is a breaking news story. More to follow...
