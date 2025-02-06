Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump’s “outrageous” plans for Gaza caught officials off guard and even his top advisers were unaware it was coming, according to a report.

While the president’s plans for the U.S. to take ownership of Gaza and turn it from “a hellhole” to a “Middle Eastern Riviera” was reportedly formulated “over time,” his unveiling of the idea on Tuesday night was a shock to some of his inner-circle, CNN reported.

Trump, who revealed the plans alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, did not rule out sending American troops to the war-torn enclave.

One Middle East adviser to the president, speaking on the condition of anonymity with the network, said they were “stunned” and had not heard about the plans until Trump revealed it during his press conference. But others reportedly heard about the plans in the days before the meeting with Netanyahu.

Discussions around the ceasefire and wider tensions in the Middle East had been discussed with senior Republicans in recent weeks, however, aides told CNN that the specific Gaza proposal had not come up in private meetings between Trump and Republican members of the Armed Services Committees.

open image in gallery Some of President Donald Trump’s closest advisers were shocked to learn that he planed to ‘take over’ Gaza ( AP )

“Not a word of this was ever mentioned by the president,” a senior Republican aide told the network.

The idea reportedly came together because Trump and his team wanted to break a “cycle” of failed peace talks on Gaza.

His closest Middle East advisers, national security adviser Mike Waltz and Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, reportedly knew of the plans ahead of time and discussed the idea with the Israeli leader the night before the conference, an official told CNN.

“The notion of lather, rinse, repeat — let’s do the same thing in Gaza we’ve done for decades isn’t going to sustain,” the White House official told CNN. “We’ve been in this loop, this cycle … for too long and it isn’t working.”

Marco Rubio, Trump’s Secretary of State, only heard about the plans for the first time while watching the press conference on television, according to CNN.

open image in gallery White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks during a briefing at the White House and downplayed Trump’s efforts in Gaza ( AP )

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Wednesday told reporters that Trump had been working to formulate the plan for “some time.”

But when pressed further, she said it had been initially “written in the President's remarks last night as he revealed it to the world and to the American people.”

The Independent has contacted the White House for further comment.

Trump claimed that “everybody” he had spoken to about the plan “loves the idea of the United States owning that piece of land, developing and creating thousands of jobs with something that will be magnificent.”