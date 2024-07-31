Trump’s Truth Social nears lowest audience mark since its launch, report says

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Donald Trump’s social media platform Truth Social has suffered some of its worst-ever audience numbers as of late, according to a media analysis.

Last month, the site had just over 2.11 million unique visitors down 38 percent compared to the same period last year.

It is the second lowest site traffic has dipped since June 2022, when Truth Social attracted 1.8 million visitors, according to Howard Polskin, of media monitoring firm TheRighting, who based his analysis on Comscore data. And it’s a world away from the site’s more than 3.2 million visitors upon launch in February of 2022.

“The diminishing audience levels for Truth Social suggest a rejection of the harsh rhetoric expressed by the ex-president and his political allies that is one of the hallmarks of the two-year-old platform,” Polskin told The Guardian.

“If this softness persists, it might portend trouble for Mr Trump at the ballot box in November,” he added.

Stock in the Trump Media & Technology Group, Truth Social’s parent company, has swung wildly, but has shrunk by nearly four times since debuting and has continued to fall amid high-profile scandals such as Trump’s conviction in the New York hush money case.

That hasn’t stopped the company from continuing to try and grow Truth Social.

Earlier this month, it announced its first major purchase, of technology that would help stream TV on Truth Social.

One of the companies involved in the deal is JedTech LLC, a Louisiana-based firm controlled by James E Davison, a major Republican donor with business interests impacted by the federal government, according to ProPublica.

And if polls are any indication of the site’s fortune, then Trump has even more to worry about.

Kamala Harris has taken the lead over Trump in four major polls in recent days.