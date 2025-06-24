Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville is spearheading a new bill that would make road blocking a federal crime in an effort to hold “radical protestors accountable.”

Tuberville joined four other Republican senators on Monday to introduce the Safe and Open Streets Act in response to immigration protests that erupted across the U.S., sparked by a string of Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids in Los Angeles earlier this month.

The legislation would make it illegal to compromise the free flow of commerce by purposely blocking a public road or highway: a tactic deployed by thousands of anti-ICE protesters who flooded the 101 Freeway in downtown LA on June 8.

It would also make it illegal to “attempt or conspire” to block roads intentionally.

If passed by both chambers of Congress and signed into law, offenders could be punished with fines or face up to five years in prison.

open image in gallery Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville's bill is set against a backdrop of anti-ICE riots that took place in Los Angeles ( AP )

Tuberville, who previously called for the arrest of California Governor Gavin Newsom and LA Mayor Karen Bass, accused the pair of sitting “on their tails” and doing “nothing” to quell unrest.

While the First Amendment guarantees the right to free speech and peaceful assembly, Tuberville argues that it does not extend to blocking roads.

“For nearly a week, we watched as domestic terrorists assaulted ICE and law enforcement officers, set fire to cop cars, and blocked streets in Los Angeles and in other blue cities across the country.”

open image in gallery Thousands of anti-ICE protestors flooded the 101 Freeway near the metropolitan detention center of downtown Los Angeles on June 8 ( AP )

“The First Amendment gives us the right to freedom of assembly, but it doesn’t give the right to block our streets and put American lives at risk,” he continued. “I’m proud to join the Safe and Open Streets Act that restores law and order by holding radical protestors accountable.”

Senators Thom Tillis and Tedd Budd of North Carolina, Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, and Bill Cassidy of Louisiana are co-sponsoring the bill in a bid to curb disruptions to road systems.

Tillis called the blocking of roads both “obnoxious” and “dangerous,” claiming that, without the legislative change, people would be killed.

Blackburn added in a statement that the passing of the bill “is critical to stopping this reckless behavior, particularly by Hamas sympathizers, in our U.S. cities.”