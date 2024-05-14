Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Former Fox News Host Tucker Carlson says conspiracy theorist and conservative commentator Alex Jones has tapped into a supernatural force that allows him to predict the future.

Carlson made the comments on a recent episode of Joe Rogan's podcast.

“He’s channeling something,” Carlson said. “I’ve asked him about it. ‘How did you do that?’ At length, during dinner on my barn recently. We’re talking about this. ‘How’d you do that?’ ‘I don't know. It just came to me.’ And that’s real. That is real. The supernatural is real and I don’t know why it’s hard for the modern mind — I guess because it’s a materialist mind — to accept that.”

He continued, explaining the idea of the prophet throughout history.

“That’s not a new phenomenon. It’s happened throughout history," Carlson said. "There are people called prophets, and there are people who were prophets who weren’t called prophets, but there are people who have information or parts of information, bits of information, visions of information come to them and then they relay it.”

Carlson supported the idea that Jones possessed supernatural gifts by telling Rogan that the Info Wars host had ‘predicted’ 9/11.

“Well, and he’s also channeling some stuff. You can’t call 9/11 in detail because you’re super informed before the fact. He called it. He literally called it in the summer of 2001. He said, planes will fly into the World Trade Centers and they will blame a man called Osama bin Laden. We know that he said that because he said it on tape multiple times. And then he said, call the White House and tell them this," Carlson said. "That’s all we know about Alex Jones.”

Except Jones wasn't the only one making those ‘predictions.’

Tucker Carlson and Alex Jones ( @TuckerCarlon via Twitter )

Jones did predict in the summer before 9/11 that a US-conducted false-flag terror attack might occur and that it might even happen at the World Trade Center in New York.

But a month prior to Jones' prediction, another noted conspiracy theorist and broadcaster, Bill Cooper, made an even more pointed prediction, claiming that Osama Bin Laden would be blamed for a major attack against the US, according to Rolling Stone.

Bin Laden was a known terrorist even before the 9/11 attacks. In 2020, members of al-Qaeda launched a suicide attack against the USS Cole, killing 17 sailors. He was also linked to the deadly bombings of two embassies in Africa in 1998. So, predicting a future Bin Laden attack wasn’t a bold claim.

Jones is no stranger to outlandish claims as his denial of the Sandy Hook school shooting left him in legal trouble.

Last year, Jones was found to have defamed the families of Sandy Hook victims and was ordered to pay $1.5bn. He called the shooting a hoax and insinuated that the crying parents of the victims were crisis actors employed by the US government to help justify a Democrat-led gun confiscation program.

The ruling came just months after Jones was allowed to return to X/Twitter — thanks to X/Twitter owner Elon Musk — after the conspiracy theorist was banned in 2018 for posting harassing messages.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, speaks during an interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson ( Sputnik )

The Rogan episode is not the first time Carlson has brought up the supernatural during an interview. In February, Carlson sat down with Russian President Vladimir Putin for a strange, rambling discussion.

The interview was full of unusual tangents — Mr Putin's alternative history lessons about Ukraine, Mr Putin making fun of Carlson to his face and Carlson doing one genuinely good thing by standing up for imprisoned Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich — but may have peaked when Carlson asked Mr Putin about the supernatural.

"Do you see the supernatural at work as you look out across what's happening in the world now? Do you see God at work? Do you ever think to yourself, 'these are forces that are not human?’" Carlson asked.

Mr Putin shrugged off Carlson's softball windup.

"No, to be honest. I don't think so," he said.