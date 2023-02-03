Tucker Carlson calls Boris Johnson a ‘coward’ after ex-British PM scorns GOP for being ‘scared’ of Fox host
‘We watched during Covid as he transitioned into a terrified old woman’
Boris Johnson claims Republicans ‘frightened’ of Tucker Carlson
Fox News host Tucker Carlson lashed out at former British prime minister Boris Johnson and called him a “coward” for not coming on his show.
On Thursday, Carlson said on his show that Mr Johnson had been invited to come as a guest to speak about his stand on the war in Ukraine.
Carlson referred to Mr Johnson’s statement earlier in the day when he said “cowards” in Washington were afraid of appearing on the show.
“Yet he never mentioned he was one of them,” said Carlson.
“We had invited Boris Johnson hours before he said that. It was remarkable and remarkably dishonest. We knew that Johnson himself was a coward.
“We watched during Covid as he transitioned into a terrified old woman, but we had no idea he was also a liar. We should have known.”
Carlson was referring to Mr Johnson’s statement at a panel discussion with the Atlantic Council, where he accused the Fox News host of influencing “wonderful Republicans” with anti-Ukraine rhetoric.
“I’ve been amazed and horrified by how many people are frightened of a guy called Tucker Carlson,” Mr Johnson said.
“Has anybody heard of Tucker Carlson? What is it with this guy? All these wonderful Republicans seem somehow intimidated by his perspective.”
He also said that he was “struck by” how often Carlson’s name came up in conversations.
“Bad ideas are getting into, starting to infect the thinking around the world about what Putin stands for, what he believes in, it’s a disaster,” Mr Johnson said.
“He stands for war, aggression, systematic murder, rape, and destruction. That’s what he stands for.”
Carlson has spoken out against US efforts in Ukraine on his show in the past as well.
