Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Fox News host Tucker Carlson lashed out at former British prime minister Boris Johnson and called him a “coward” for not coming on his show.

On Thursday, Carlson said on his show that Mr Johnson had been invited to come as a guest to speak about his stand on the war in Ukraine.

Carlson referred to Mr Johnson’s statement earlier in the day when he said “cowards” in Washington were afraid of appearing on the show.

“Yet he never mentioned he was one of them,” said Carlson.

“We had invited Boris Johnson hours before he said that. It was remarkable and remarkably dishonest. We knew that Johnson himself was a coward.

“We watched during Covid as he transitioned into a terrified old woman, but we had no idea he was also a liar. We should have known.”

Carlson was referring to Mr Johnson’s statement at a panel discussion with the Atlantic Council, where he accused the Fox News host of influencing “wonderful Republicans” with anti-Ukraine rhetoric.

“I’ve been amazed and horrified by how many people are frightened of a guy called Tucker Carlson,” Mr Johnson said.

“Has anybody heard of Tucker Carlson? What is it with this guy? All these wonderful Republicans seem somehow intimidated by his perspective.”

He also said that he was “struck by” how often Carlson’s name came up in conversations.

“Bad ideas are getting into, starting to infect the thinking around the world about what Putin stands for, what he believes in, it’s a disaster,” Mr Johnson said.

“He stands for war, aggression, systematic murder, rape, and destruction. That’s what he stands for.”

Carlson has spoken out against US efforts in Ukraine on his show in the past as well.