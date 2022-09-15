Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A segment by Fox News host Tucker Carlson may have inspired Florida’s Republican Governor Ron DeSantis to send migrants to Martha’s Vineyard.

Mr DeSantis sent around 50 migrants to the island off the coast of Massachusetts on Wednesday.

The move may have been inspired by a segment on Tucker Carlson Tonight from late July.

Matthew Gertz of the watchdog Media Matters tweeted on Thursday that Republicans take these kinds of measures because they know that they will receive “near-total praise from right-wing media and elites” and “criticism from media and left-wing elites which has limited downside and creates more” praise from the right-wing.

He added that when Republicans “do depraved stuff it’s worth looking for the Fox host who suggested it”. Mr Gertz posted a clip of Carlson from 26 July in which he says the island’s residents “are begging for more diversity. Why not send migrants there, in huge numbers?”

Carlson also mentioned Aspen, Colorado, Brookline, Massachusetts, Georgetown in Washington, DC, Burlington, Vermont, Malibu, California, and Bozeman, Montana, according to Mr Gertz.

“Joe Biden took 70 per cent of the vote on that small Massachusetts island over the past four years, according to FEC data,” Mr Carlson said of Martha’s Vineyard.

He added that “92 per cent of all donations from its biggest town, Edgartown, Massachusetts, went to the Democratic Party”.

“So you probably imagine Edgartown is pretty diverse. I mean, the Obamas live on the island right now. In fact, we checked. At last count, Edgartown is 95.7 per cent white,” Carlson said. “What century is this? As of 2019, only three per cent of all people, all residents in Edgartown, were born outside of this country. So do the math. That’s 17 people total. That’s effectively zero diversity, which means zero strength.”

He claimed that island residents “are begging for more diversity”.

“Why not send migrants there in huge numbers? Let’s start with 300,000 and move up from there as the island gets stronger,” he said.

Christina Pushaw, a spokesperson for Mr DeSantis, appeared to attempt to antagonize the opponents of the governor.

“Martha’s Vineyard residents should be thrilled about this. They vote for sanctuary cities, they get a sanctuary city of their own. And illegal aliens will increase the town’s diversity, which is strength. Right?” she tweeted on Wednesday night.

Dylan Fernandes, a Massachusetts State Representative, tweeted an image of the housing made available for the migrants.

“Our island jumped into action putting together 50 beds, giving everyone a good meal, providing a play area for the children, making sure people have the healthcare and support they need,” he wrote on Wednesday evening. “We are a community that comes together to support immigrants.”