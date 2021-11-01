In a new three-part documentary series, Fox News host Tucker Carlson pushes the baseless conspiracy that the FBI itself incited the Capitol riot.

“Most Americans probably assume the chaos of January 6 was the result of intelligence failures or of simple government incompetence,” Mr Carlson says in Part I of the series, titled Patriot Purge. “But direct incitement by federal agents? The intentional entrapment of American citizens? No decent person wants to believe that. But increasingly there’s evidence it is true.”

In the 27-minute episode, Mr Carlson and other talking heads frame the 6 January insurrection as a false flag attack orchestrated by shadowy government forces, and law enforcement’s response to it as a “second war on terror” in which innocent Americans are unfairly persecuted.

In one interview, a security analyst who says he once worked as a US political operative during the Cold War says he’s confident 6 January “was a political warfare operation.”

“I saw that this was a coordinated effort, that there are different cadres of agents provocateurs and other troublemakers who had a sort of military-like precision,” says the analyst, J Michael Waller, over ominous music.

Another source, a journalist named Tayler Hansen, says he witnessed left-wing agitators posing as Trump supporters at the Stop the Steal rally and deliberately fomenting violence.

“I saw multiple agitators changing clothes,” Mr Hansen says.

