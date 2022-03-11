Reporter calls out Tucker Carlson for ‘word for word’ Russian propaganda

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has been accused of using his platform on the network to push pro-Russia talking points.

The allegation came from ABC News' chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl during an interview with MSNBC.

Mr Karl said Mr Carlson's talking points were indistinguishable from Kremlin propaganda.

“What is sort of inexplicable here is that what is being said is almost a plagiarism of Vladimir Putin,” Mr Karl said. "It's almost word for word what Vladimir Putin ... has said in making the argument to justify what's happening in Ukraine."

Mr Carlson's defense of Russia started before the invasion. At that time Mr Carlson argued that Mr Putin never personally wronged him - and by proxy his enormous audience of Fox News viewers - so why should he oppose Mr Putin's actions. He said that Mr Putin had never called him a "racist."

He also tried to undermine any moral argument for defending Ukraine by claiming it was "not a democracy" and filled with oligarchs. Mr Carlson conveniently left out that the same is virtually true of both the US and Russia.

To clarify his position on the matter, he has openly said he is "rooting" for Russia.

Mr Carlson is taking a non-intervention stance, which has included blaming the war on the US. While there are many Americans who oppose direct military conflict with Russia they also recognize that the Russian invasion is unjustifiable.

Not Mr Carlson, who has apologised for Mr Putin by claiming the Russian president "just wants to keep his western borders secure."