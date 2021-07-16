Tucker Carlson laughs as guest makes lewd comment about Kamala Harris’s personal life

Fox News host Tucker Carlson joined far-right radio show host Jesse Kelly on Thursday in mocking Kamala Harris, including laughing at a lewd comment about the American vice president.

Mr Carlson dedicated the segment to discussing how the vice president’s staffers are “allegedly terrified she will become president” and invited his show’s guest Mr Kelly to talk about the “worst boss in Washington.”

Replying in the affirmative, Mr Kelly referred to a past relationship she had with Willie Brown, the former speaker of the California state assembly, and said Ms Harris was his “bratwurst bun.”

Ms Harris spoke about her relationship with Mr Brown in 2003. She likened Mr Brown to an “albatross hanging around my neck,” according to a report from that year by SF Weekly.

“It’s the most predicable thing in the world, Tucker. Everybody watching you right now has worked for or worked with somebody who has ambition just dripping off of their pores, and that’s Kamala Harris,” he said.

“Those types of people will do anything to get ahead. They treat their bosses like a crap. They treat their employees like crap. That’s why she knifed Joe Biden in the debate with all that race nonsense. There was no need to do that,” he added. Mr Carlson can be seen laughing at Mr Kelly’s comments.

Mr Kelly made lewd remarks about Ms Harris's relationship with Mr Brown in the early 1990s. The two made public appearances as a couple at that time, according to Reuters. Ms Harris had been appointed to state board positions early in her career.

“It’s the same reason she cackles like a dead hyena (sic) every time she’s asked an uncomfortable question. It’s the same reason she started our her political career as Willie Brown’s bratwurst bun. Kamala Harris will do anything to get ahead,” he said.

Mr Carlson laughed over the crass reference and described her as “false people (sic)” as she is “terrified of being exposed.”

"If Kamala thought her political ambitions would do better on the right, she would be to the right of Barry Goldwater,” Mr Kelly said.

Mr Brown in 2019 claimed to have helped Ms Harris in her first race for district attorney in San Francisco adding that he also helped other Democrats, including Nancy Pelosi, Gavin Newsom and Dianne Feinstein.

Mr Carlson has repeatedly attacked Ms Harris on his show in recent months, calling her “fake” last month and suggested that she got special treatment in the media because of “how she looks.”

His discussion about the work environment in Ms Harris’s office came after a Politico report. Aides and administration officials complained of bad communication and low morale at her office, according to the report.