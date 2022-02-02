Tucker Carlson gave Marjorie Taylor Greene’s campaign $250
Greene hauled in $1.18 million in the last fundraising quarter
Fox News host Tucker Carlson donated $250 to Republican Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene, filings from the Federal Election Commission show.
The contributions were first reported by The Hill and confirmed by The Washington Post. The Fox news host reportedly made the contribution on 15 September, 2021.
Mr Carlson is the host of the top-rated cable news show Tucker Carlson Tonight.
Mr Carlson has been one of the biggest promoters of conspiracy theories about January 6, promoting a three-part documentary called “Patriot Purge” that largely sanitises the insurrection on the Capitol.
The Fox News host has featured Ms Greene on his show in the past.
Ms Greene raised $1.18 million in the most recent fundraising quarter from October to the end of December and has $3.5 million in cash on hand for her reelection campaign this November.
