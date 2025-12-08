MAGA meltdown after Tucker Carlson says he’s buying property in Qatar

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Conservative pundit Tucker Carlson has said he is buying a property in Qatar, a revelation that swiftly reignited MAGA accusations that he is too closely aligned with the Gulf state.

Carlson made the claim while interviewing Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani on stage at the Doha Forum Sunday.

“I have been criticized as being a tool of Qatar, and I just want to say – which you already know – which is I have never taken anything from your country and don’t plan to,” Carlson told the PM.

open image in gallery Tucker Carlson interviews Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani in Doha, Qatar, on Sunday ( The Tucker Carlson Show )

“I am, however, tomorrow buying a place in Qatar. I like the city, I think it’s beautiful, but also to make a statement that I’m an American and a free man and I’ll be wherever I want to be. I have not taken any money from Qatar, but I have now given money to Qatar.”

The declaration invited an immediate backlash from Laura Loomer, a longstanding enemy of Carlson’s and President Donald Trump’s self-appointed “loyalty enforcer,” who wrote on X: “Qatar is the financier of the Muslim Brotherhood and they continue to allow HAMAS officials to live in Doha, where Tucker now wants to buy a place to live.

“The Prime Minister then admitted Qatar spends ‘a lot of money on lobbying’ by paying people to come to Qatar so they can ‘protect’ the U.S.-Qatari relationship.”

Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, whom Carlson humiliated in an interview this summer, also attacked him on social media in vulgar terms.

Carlson repeated his defense of the decision to Doha News, saying: “I like it here a lot. By the way, I’m an American, I can go wherever I want and speak to anyone I want to because I’m a free man.

“That’s the promise of my country. And some are seeking to change that and to put our population into mental bondage. And I’m not participating in that.”

open image in gallery Laura Loomer led the attack on Carlson by accusing him of taking money from Qatari lobbyists, an accusation he has repeatedly denied ( AP )

Carlson previously clashed with Loomer and Cruz in June after the right-wing commentator, typically an isolationist on foreign policy issues, broke ranks with Trump. He shared his disapproval of U.S. air strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities, arguing that America should not allow itself to be drawn into another regional conflict out of loyalty to Israel.

That prompted the more hawkish members of Trump’s MAGA coalition to accuse him of taking money from Qatar when he interviewed Al Thani previously in March, mocking him with the nickname “Qatarlson.”

“They know I’m not working for Qatar,” Carlson subsequently told Trump’s former chief strategist Steve Bannon on his War Room podcast.

“I’ve never taken a dime from any foreign country or anybody. They’re the ones who have these weird, complex motives, and so they project onto everyone else the same.”