MAGA meltdown after Tucker Carlson says he’s buying property in Qatar
Conservative pundit tells Qatari PM he finds Doha ‘beautiful’ and says purchase is expression of his freedom to ‘be wherever I want to be,’ inviting immediate MAGA backlash
Conservative pundit Tucker Carlson has said he is buying a property in Qatar, a revelation that swiftly reignited MAGA accusations that he is too closely aligned with the Gulf state.
Carlson made the claim while interviewing Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani on stage at the Doha Forum Sunday.
“I have been criticized as being a tool of Qatar, and I just want to say – which you already know – which is I have never taken anything from your country and don’t plan to,” Carlson told the PM.
“I am, however, tomorrow buying a place in Qatar. I like the city, I think it’s beautiful, but also to make a statement that I’m an American and a free man and I’ll be wherever I want to be. I have not taken any money from Qatar, but I have now given money to Qatar.”
The declaration invited an immediate backlash from Laura Loomer, a longstanding enemy of Carlson’s and President Donald Trump’s self-appointed “loyalty enforcer,” who wrote on X: “Qatar is the financier of the Muslim Brotherhood and they continue to allow HAMAS officials to live in Doha, where Tucker now wants to buy a place to live.
“The Prime Minister then admitted Qatar spends ‘a lot of money on lobbying’ by paying people to come to Qatar so they can ‘protect’ the U.S.-Qatari relationship.”
Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, whom Carlson humiliated in an interview this summer, also attacked him on social media in vulgar terms.
Carlson repeated his defense of the decision to Doha News, saying: “I like it here a lot. By the way, I’m an American, I can go wherever I want and speak to anyone I want to because I’m a free man.
“That’s the promise of my country. And some are seeking to change that and to put our population into mental bondage. And I’m not participating in that.”
Carlson previously clashed with Loomer and Cruz in June after the right-wing commentator, typically an isolationist on foreign policy issues, broke ranks with Trump. He shared his disapproval of U.S. air strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities, arguing that America should not allow itself to be drawn into another regional conflict out of loyalty to Israel.
That prompted the more hawkish members of Trump’s MAGA coalition to accuse him of taking money from Qatar when he interviewed Al Thani previously in March, mocking him with the nickname “Qatarlson.”
“They know I’m not working for Qatar,” Carlson subsequently told Trump’s former chief strategist Steve Bannon on his War Room podcast.
“I’ve never taken a dime from any foreign country or anybody. They’re the ones who have these weird, complex motives, and so they project onto everyone else the same.”
