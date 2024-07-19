Support truly

Former Fox News host and conservative provocateur Tucker Carlson said that former president Donald Trump offered to stand guard at his home after demostrators came to his home in Washington after 2018.

Carlson received the biggest applause at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on the fourth and final night of the Republican National Convention ahead of Trump’s speech.

Fox News and Carlson parted ways last year, but he remains a massively popular and influential figure. Carlson opened by speaking about Trump’s shooting in Pennsylvania. Carlson said that the moment solidified his status as a leader.

“Just because you call yourself the president doesn't mean that much inherently,” he said, before comparing President Joe Biden was a mannequin. “And you hate to say it, but it is also true that you could take, I don't know a mannequin a dead person and make him president.”

He then repeated the lie that the election of 2020 was stolen.

“With enough cheating that could happen,” he said.

The right-wing provocateur, who himself has been floated as a potential future presidential candidate, also praised Senator JD Vance, calling him a friend.

“He is a thoroughly decent man, and I'll just admit it a friend of mine,” he said. “But JD Vance has views that are closer to Trump's voters. than anyone else in Washington in office. Therefore, he's the vice president. That’s democracy.”

Carlson recalled how in 2018, Antifa protesters came to his house when his wife was home.

“The Democratic Party’s militia,” he said. “I was at work, it was obvious when I was at work because it was public. My wife was alone, they tried to come through the front door and they terrorized her.”

Carlson said that the next day, Trump called his wife Susan.

“It’s coming through, I can hear it,” he said. “And the first thing he says is ‘I’m going to stand guard outside your house.’”

Carlson has become one of the most beloved figures in right-wing media. Despite not being on television anymore, he hosts a popular show on X, known otherwise as Twitter. Earlier this year, he came under criticism for interviewing Russian President Vladimir Putin.