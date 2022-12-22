Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fox News host Tucker Carlson lashed out at Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky and said he looked like the “manager of a strip club” who should have been thrown out of Congress.

Sporting his trademark war-time fatigues on Wednesday, the Ukrainian president began his trip to the US – his first foreign visit since the start of the Russian war in February this year.

Mr Zelensky met Joe Biden at the White House to thank him for his assistance and gave a rousing speech at the US Congress.

His visit comes as the Congress is due to vote on a $45bn assistance package for Ukraine – the biggest tranche from the US so far in the conflict.

On his show on Fox News on Wednesday, Carlson took aim at the Ukrainian president for “demanding money”.

Carlson said: “The media, the Congress, the White House, they all love this weird little guy called Sam Bankman-Fried. Do you remember that?

“Somehow we were reminded of it today when the president of Ukraine arrived at the White House, dressed like the manager of a strip club and started to demand money. Amazingly, no one threw him out. Instead, they did whatever he wanted.”

The conservative host also claimed Mr Zelensky is in the US to demand a regime change in Russia and any US aid given to Ukraine would contribute to his efforts.

“Zelensky is demanding regime change in Russia, just like in Iraq and Libya, and a long list of other failed states. Except this time, in the heart of the Eurasian landmass, next door to the entire civilised world,” he said.

“That’s what Zelensky has called for repeatedly, and every dollar we send to him goes toward that end. At this point, he’s getting a lot closer to achieving it.”

Carlson also hit out at the Ukrainian president for taking US taxpayers’ money.

“So the leader of a foreign government dressed in a sweatshirt waltzes into the United States Congress and starts demanding money. And then has the gall to tell the people sitting there, who are giving him tens of billions of dollars more of your money, that it is not charity, it’s an investment. Really, what are the returns on that?” he said.

This is not the first time that Carlson has lashed out at the US’ efforts to provide aid to war torn Ukraine.

Earlier this year he denied accusations that he has been spreading Russian propaganda.

At a joint address with Mr Biden, the Ukrainian president conveyed a message of gratitude to the people of the US.

Both leaders also pressed the necessity to continue their countries’ close partnership throughout 2023.