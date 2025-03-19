Right-wing commentator eyeing run for Senate or governor in Michigan

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Right-wing commentator Tudor Dixon has said she is considering running for office in Michigan in 2026 but has yet to decide whether to opt for the battleground state’s open Senate seat or governor’s office.

Dixon, 47, was previously the Republican nominee for governor of the Great Lakes State in 2022 but lost to Democratic incumbent Gretchen Whitmer.

The pundit made her announcement in a statement posted to social media on Tuesday in which she attacked Governor Whitmer by saying she had spent six years “driving our state into the bottom 10 nationally” and presiding over a “lost decade.”

“It’s time to bring Michigan back and lead once again,” she added, going on to stress the importance of job growth, lowering the cost of living, reviving the state’s manufacturing sectors, giving taxpayers value for money and increasing government transparency, without going into specific policy details.

Dixon also praised President Donald Trump, saying he is “leading the way nationally” by “delivering on his promises to secure the border, bring manufacturing jobs home and boost energy independence.”

Originally from Naperville, Illinois, Dixon started out as a sales manager in her father’s company Michigan Steel Inc, before moving into media after co-founding a conservative news site for students.

She began her career in broadcast in 2018 when she was hired by Real America’s Voice to anchor its show America’s Voice Live on weekday afternoons.

open image in gallery Tudor Dixon has hinted she could make a second run to be Michigan governor after losing to Democratic incumbent Gretchen Whitmer in 2022 ( Getty )

Following her unsuccessful gubernatorial run, she pivoted to podcasting in 2023 and has hosted The Tudor Dixon Podcast ever since.

She has also frequently guested on Fox News and Fox Business as a contributor.

Dixon had Trump’s endorsement during her last campaign, as well as that of other MAGA personalities including Tulsi Gabbard, Elise Stefanik, Richard Grenell and the DeVos family, but nevertheless lost by 10 points to Whitmer, who is now term-limited out of serving again, granting the broadcaster a potential second chance.

She will face competition, however, with Michigan’s Republican Senate minority leader, Aric Nesbitt, having also declared his intention to run.

Democrats including Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, Lieutenant-Governor Garlin Gilchrist and Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson have also already announced, as has Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, who will campaign as an independent.

The Senate race will be a battle to succeed the retiring Democrat Gary Peters.

Dixon would have to challenge the former Republican representative Mike Rogers for their party’s nomination, with Rogers already moving quickly to hire one of Trump’s presidential campaign managers, Chris LaCivita, as an adviser.

Rogers ran for the Senate last year but was narrowly beaten by Democrat Elissa Slotkin.

A mother of four, an evangelical Christian and a breast cancer survivor, Tudor Dixon is also, more surprisingly, an amateur actress who has appeared in a number of low-budget horror films.

Among the entries on her brief IMDB page are a bit part as the victim of cannibal zombies in the film Buddy BeBop vs the Living Dead (2009) and a recurring role as a sword-wielding British vampire in the TV show Transitions: The Series (2010-11).