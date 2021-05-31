President Joe Biden has issued a proclamation recognising the 100th anniversary of one of the bloodiest episodes of racist violence in the US, in which hundreds of Black people in Tulsa were killed and no one was ever charged with a crime.

“I call on the American people to reflect on the deep roots of racial terror in our nation and recommit to the work of rooting out systemic racism across our country,” the president said in a Memorial Day proclamation.

He also urged the federal government to “reckon with and acknowledge the role that it has played in stripping wealth and opportunity from Black communities.”

He introduced his proclamation a day before delivering remarks from Tulsa to recognise the anniversary.

The president pointed to the decades of systemic injustice that followed the massacre in 1921, including prohibitive building codes, redlining, industrial zoning, and federal highway construction through a Black community destroyed by a white mob that burned 35 blocks and left thousands of residents homeless.

“The attack on Black families and Black wealth in Greenwood persisted across generations,” Mr Biden said.

The proclamation commits to the three known living survivors – Viola Fletcher, Hughes Van Ellis and Lessie Benningfield Randle – as well as their families and to the US that “we will never forget,” Mr Biden wrote.

“We honor the legacy of the Greenwood community, and of Black Wall Street, by reaffirming our commitment to advance racial justice through the whole of our government, and working to root out systemic racism from our laws, our policies, and our hearts,” the president said in his Memorial Day message.

