Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tulsi Gabbard, the U.S. Director of National Intelligence, says she won't rule out running for president in 2028 — even though her boss, U.S. President Donald Trump, is also reportedly plotting an unconstitutional third presidential run.

Gabbard made the comments during an appearance on SiriusXM’s The Megyn Kelly Show, which airs on Thursday evening. During the interview, Kelly asked Gabbard about her presidential aspirations.

“As I’ve listened to you over this hour, I’ve had one thought recur to me over and over and over, and it is ‘first female president,’” Kelly said during the interview, according to The Hill.

Kelly referenced Gabbard's prior presidential runs in 2020, noting that she had been put through the "meat grinder."

“As I’ve listened to you over this hour, I’ve had one thought recur to me over and over and over, and it is ‘first female president,’” Kelly said.

Tulsi Gabbard, President Donald Trump's Director of National Intelligence, told Megyn Kelly she would not rule out a 2028 presidential run. ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Then she asked Gabbard if she had "ruled out ever doing it again?"

"Could we potentially see a Tulsi 2028 try?" Kelly asked.

Gabbard said she would not rule out running for the nation's top office.

“I will never rule out any opportunity to serve my country,” she said.

Gabbard previously served in the US Army for more than two decades, during which time she deployed to Iraq and Kuwait.

“If we had talked a year ago, the thought would not have crossed my mind that I would be here and that we would be having this conversation,” Gabbard said. “My decisions in my life have always been made around how can I best be of service to God? How can I best be of service to our country? And that is what has led me here.”

She said she was "grateful for this opportunity and I will continue to chase those opportunities where I can make the most positive impact and be of service."

If Trump is to be believed, Gabbard won’t be the only Republican running for the office, as he is reportedly planning to run for a third term, even though the U.S. Constitution prohibits doing so.

Earlier this year, Trump said he was looking into “methods” that would allow him to try to maintain his office beyond 2028.