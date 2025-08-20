Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has revoked the security clearances of at least 37 current and former top government officials, accusing them of “abusing the public trust” and manipulating and leaking documents.

Gabbard recently revived the “Russiagate” furore of the president’s first term by recommending that the Justice Department investigate several Obama-era intelligence personnel, including former FBI director James Comey, ex-CIA director John Brennan and her predecessor James Clapper, after accusing them of “manufacturing” evidence of Kremlin meddling in an effort delegitimize the Trump’s victory over Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Some of the officials concerned in the latest clearance cull were involved in assessing the extent of Russia’s efforts to interfere in that year’s presidential election, according to a memo obtained by CNN.

open image in gallery Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has revived the ‘Russiagate’ saga from 2017 and accused past officials of engaging in ‘treasonous conspiracy’ ( Getty )

Members of former President Joe Biden’s National Security Council have also had their access removed, the memo reveals, although it does not make specific accusations of wrongdoing.

It does, however, accuse the officials targeted of engaging in the “politicization or weaponization of intelligence to advance personal, partisan, or non-objective agendas inconsistent with national security priorities.”

Gabbard confirmed the story, first reported by The New York Post, in a post on X on Tuesday evening, in which she said: “Being entrusted with a security clearance is a privilege, not a right.

“Those in the intelligence community who betray their oath to the Constitution and put their own interests ahead of the interests of the American people have broken the sacred trust they promised to uphold.

“In doing so, they undermine our national security, the safety and security of the American people and the foundational principles of our democratic republic.”

She went on to say that the 37 officials concerned had “abused the public trust by politicizing and manipulating intelligence, leaking classified intelligence without authorization, and/or committing intentional egregious violations of tradecraft standards.”

Gabbard concluded: “Our intelligence community must be committed to upholding the values and principles enshrined in the U.S. Constitution and maintain a laser-like focus on our mission of ensuring the safety, security and freedom of the American people.”

open image in gallery Former FBI and CIA directors James Comey and John Brennan have been referred to the Justice Department over Gabbard’s accusations that they ‘manufactured’ evidence to suggest Donald Trump’s 2016 election win was illegitimate ( AFP/Getty )

In addition to her “treasonous conspiracy” allegation against the Obama-era intelligence community, CIA Director John Ratcliffe has also released his review attacking 2017 assessments of Russia’s actions to influence the contest between Trump and Clinton.

Obama himself issued a rare retaliatory rebuke to Gabbard last month in which his spokesperson, Patrick Rodenbush, said: “Out of respect for the office of the presidency, our office does not normally dignify the constant nonsense and misinformation flowing out of this White House with a response. But these claims are outrageous enough to merit one.

“These bizarre allegations are ridiculous and a weak attempt at distraction. Nothing in the document issued last week undercuts the widely accepted conclusion that Russia worked to influence the 2016 presidential election but did not successfully manipulate any votes.”

Democrats have echoed his “distraction” critique, noting that Gabbard first made her accusations in late July after three weeks of non-stop coverage of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal left the president and his administration under siege.

They have also accused her of “weaponizing” her office, contradicting her claims to be “depoliticizing” its operations.

“These are unlawful and unconstitutional decisions that deviate from well-settled, decades old laws and policies that sought to protect against just this type of action,” said Mark Zaid, a national security attorney whose own clearance was previously revoked by Trump.

“For this administration to claim these individuals politicized or weaponized intelligence blatantly wreaks of hypocrisy. This administration would make Senator [Joseph] McCarthy proud.”