Twitter will delay the rollout of their new system of verification check marks to subscribers of its $7.99 per month subscription service until after the US midterm elections on Tuesday, according to report by The New York Times.

The Times cites an internal post and two people with knowledge of the decision. The Independent has contacted Twitter for confirmation of the report.

The news comes just a day after the announcement of the new service in which users can pay to have a verification check mark on their profile.

Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk announced the initiative this week via the platform — one of many sweeping changes he is making to the social media site.

On Saturday, the company said in the update notes accompanying a new version of its Twitter app that paid verification was now a feature of the platform’s subscription service, Twitter Blue.

Until now, verification was only available to companies, politicians, celebrities, and other public figures, including members of the media.

Concerns were raised by both users of the platform and employees with the company that a new “pay-for-play” system could lead to confusion as anyone paying the subscription fee could create a verified account pretending to be a public figure, institution, or news outlet and spread false information about results of Tuesday’s vote.

The Times reports that in an internal discussion via Slack, a Twitter employee asked why the company was “making such a risky change before elections, which has the potential of causing election interference.”

A response came from a manager that the project was being pushed back and the launch of the new release postponed until 9 November, the day after the midterm elections.

The potential for election interference or false reporting of results remains, as many races may not be decided or vote counting may not have concluded.

Mr Musk appears to be looking to diversify Twitter’s revenue streams and seeking to drastically reduce costs at the company after completing his $44bn (£39bn) takeover of the platform last week.

His first move was to fire the social media platform’s top executives including Vijaya Gadde, who was in charge of trust and safety. Although Mr Musk moved to try and reassure advertisers that he wouldn’t let the platform turn into a “hellscape,” some companies paused their advertising spending.

The new owner then set about sacking half of Twitter’s almost 8,000 workers, saying “unfortunately, there is no choice”.

Mr Musk insisted that the platform’s commitment to moderation remained “absolutely unchanged” following reports that the company’s misinformation team was laid off.

He tweeted: “Regarding Twitter’s reduction in force, unfortunately there is no choice when the company is losing over $4m (£3.5m) a day. Everyone exited was offered three months of severance, which is 50 per cent more than legally required.”

The social media company began widespread staff cuts around the world on Friday, with suggestions that as many as half of its more than 7,500 staff could be axed.

In the update to Apple iOS devices on Saturday, the social media company said any users who “sign up now” to its premium “Twitter Blue” service for $7.99- a-month will get a blue tick.

Available in the US, as well as the UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, the update said the service will provide: “Power to the people: Your account will get a blue checkmark, just like the celebrities, companies, and politicians you already follow.”