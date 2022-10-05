Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

GOP super PAC falsely claims congressional candidate saw combat as Marine

Tyler Kistner’s military service was also an issue in his previous campaigns for Congress

Andrew Feinberg
Wednesday 05 October 2022 21:23
Comments
<p>Parris Island Climate Change</p>

Parris Island Climate Change

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A Republican political action committee had to pull a television advertisement promoting Minnesota congressional candidate Tyler Kistner after a veterans group pointed out that the ad falsely claimed he was a combat veteran.

According to the non-profit news site Minnesota Reformer, the Congressional Leadership Fund advertisement described Mr Kistner as having served “four combat deployments.” It aired on local television stations and streaming services for just one day before the veterans group VoteVets — which has endorsed Mr Kistner’s opponent, Representative Angie Craig — asked for the ad to be taken down.

The Reformer noted that Mr Kistner’s overseas tours as a member of the US Marine Corps were served in non-combat areas, including Japan and Korea, while the super PAC said the ad had been taken down by the time VoteVets asked for it to be removed.

Mr Kistner is attempting to unseat Ms Craig two years after losing to her by two per cent in the 2020 general election. His military service was an issue during that race as well, with Mr Kistner resisting the release of his discharge paperwork before it was disclosed to a local newspaper.

During his prior race against Ms Craig, Mr Kistner repeatedly claimed to have personally seen combat, making such statements as “I’ve been in fights, I’ve been in combat. I know exactly what it’s gonna take” during a primary candidate forum.

Recommended

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in