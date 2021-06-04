The former Pentagon official in charge of a UFO investigation unit, Luis Elizondo, says he fears findings are being watered down.

Ahead of the release of files this month, Mr Elizondo told the New York Post on Thursday he would run for Congress to force defence department officials to release the full findings into UFOs, or UAPs [Unidentified Aerial Phenomena].

It follows a report in The New York Times on Thursday that intelligence officials found no evidence of UAPs, ahead of the 25 June release of a report to Congress.

“If the Pentagon’s Public Affairs officers, and those who give them orders, continue to obfuscate and mislead the American people about the reality of UAPs and what our government knows about them, I may have no choice but to put my boots back on and run for Congress,” Mr Elizondo told The Post.

“If that’s what it takes to get the truth out, that’s what I’ll do.

He added on Twitter on Thursday that if report into UAP sighting by Navy pilots were true, “the objects being witnessed by pilots around the world are far more advanced than any earthly technologies known to our intelligence services.”

“It’s time to release the full report, videos & data that we've seen in the Pentagon”.

Officials told The Times on Thursday that may of incidents documented in the past two decades were not involving US government technology, and that other sightings were inexpiable.

Mr Elizondo, the ex-Pentagon official-turned UFO whistleblower, was formerly in charge of the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP), which was officially closed down during the Obama administration.

Following a Times report in 2017 of another investigative unit, called the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force, the Pentagon evetually admiitted it continued investigating sightings of UAPs in recent years.

Congress called on the defence department to release a full report on UAPs in December, amid increasing reports of sightings and concerns for national security.