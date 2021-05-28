New footage shows UFOs swarming navy ship

More evidence that UFOs are harassing the US Navy has been released, this time showing a swarm of flying objects buzzing a US warship in the Pacific Ocean last year.

The footage was released by Jeremy Corbell, who also released a video showing UFOs harassing a warship off the California coast the same year.

He claimed he shot the footage from the Combat Information Centre of the USS Omaha on 15 July, 2019.

The footage he released earlier this month showed a mysterious, spherical object soaring over the ship before disappearing into the ocean.

“This is corroborative electro-optic data demonstrating a significant UFO event series in a warning area off San Diego,” Mr Corbell tweeted on Thursday.

His recently released footage shows sailors on the Omaha observing as many as nine objects swarming the ship at speeds close to 160mph (257kph).

“Holy s*** they're going fast,” one sailor remarks, before noting that the object is turning around despite its great speed.

Mr Corbell's first video was deemed authentic by the Pentagon earlier this year.

The Omaha incident was part of a series of strange encounters US warships in the Pacific Coast had with objects in the sky in July 2019.

By the end of the month, nine US ships reportedly had confrontations with the craft.

Mr Corbell discussed his videos with George Knapp, a veteran journalist and frequent guest and guest host on the iconic paranormal-focused radio show “Coast to Coast AM”.

“The objects are truly of unknown origins,” Mr Knapp said. “If they are foreign drones, they displayed abilities to exceed our own technologies, anything we know of that is, and some of them appeared to be transmedium craft; they could fly in the air, they could enter the ocean, travel through water as easy as they travel through air.”

The footage comes less than a month before Congress plans to release a report detailing everything the government knows about the UFOs.

While the thought of UFOs harassing US Navy ships may conjure images in the mind of B-movie flying saucers and grey aliens with bulbous heads, the fact that the craft are focused on US military assets suggests they likely belong to a foreign power.

Tyler Rogoway, the editor in chief of The War Zone at The Drive magazine, argued in an extensive explanation of the ongoing UFO phenomenon that the US government is at least partially responsible for the strange incursions due to its failure to take reports of strange flying craft seriously.

“The gross inaction and the stigma surrounding unexplained aerial phenomena as a whole has led to what appears to be the paralysation of the systems designed to protect us and our most critical military technologies, pointing to a massive failure in U.S. military intelligence,” he wrote. “This is a blind spot we ourselves literally created out of cultural taboos and a military-industrial complex that is ill-suited to foresee and counter a lower-end threat that is very hard to defend against.”