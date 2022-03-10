House approves $13.6bn in aid for battered Ukraine and European allies
Democrats were forced to drop their plan to incorporate fresh funds to battle the Covid pandemic
The US House passed a massive spending bill on Wednesday night to rush $13.6bn in aid to Ukraine and European allies battered by the Russian invasion.
Top Democrats were forced to abruptly drop their plan to incorporate fresh funds to battle the Covid-19 pandemic.
More follows
