US closes Ukraine embassy and ‘destroys computer equipment’ ahead of expected Russian invasion
Embassy staff relocated to Lviv
The US State Department announced on Monday that it was relocating its limited embassy staff remaining in Ukraine from Kiev, the capital, to Lviv as fears grow of a Russian attack or invasion.
The secretary of state, Antony Blinken, made the announcement early Monday afternoon. The Wall Street Journal reported separately that embassy staff were destroying computer equipment before leaving the building.
More follows...
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies