US closes Ukraine embassy and ‘destroys computer equipment’ ahead of expected Russian invasion

Embassy staff relocated to Lviv

John Bowden
Monday 14 February 2022 19:33
Comments
Biden tells US citizens to leave Ukraine immediately as fears of Russian invasion persist

The US State Department announced on Monday that it was relocating its limited embassy staff remaining in Ukraine from Kiev, the capital, to Lviv as fears grow of a Russian attack or invasion.

The secretary of state, Antony Blinken, made the announcement early Monday afternoon. The Wall Street Journal reported separately that embassy staff were destroying computer equipment before leaving the building.

More follows...

