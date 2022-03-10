Russia Ukraine War Advisory

EDITORS:

Ukraine said three people died in a Russian airstrike that struck a hospital Wednesday in the besieged southern city of Mariupol. Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers met in Turkey for the first time since Moscow's invasion but there was no sign of an agreement. U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris meet with Polish President in Warsaw as some divisions among allies have started to surface.

Here’s a look at the coverage from our journalists in Ukraine, Washington and beyond. All times Eastern. You can find all our text, photos and video by clicking in Russia-Ukraine war hub on AP Newsroom.

————————

UPCOMING

————————

REL-RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR-END OF DAYS - Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has prompted some of America’s most prominent evangelical leaders to raise a provocative question – is the world now in the biblically prophesied “end of days” that might culminate with the apocalypse and the second coming of Christ? By David Crary.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-COLLEGES -- Colleges across the U.S. are pulling students from study abroad programs in Russia, ending research partnerships and cutting financial ties as part of global wave of condemnation over the invasion of Ukraine.

———————————

SENT/DEVELOPING

———————————

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — The city council of Mariupol says an airstrike on a hospital killed three people, including a child. That announcement came as the top Russian and Ukrainian diplomats met for the first time since the war began Thursday. By Yuras Karmanau. SENT: 985 words, photos, videos. WITH: RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-THE LATEST; RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-THINGS TO KNOW (both sent).

UKRAINE-WAR-WHO’S NEXT – Watching the bloody Russian invasion of Ukraine, some European states live in fear they could be next in line of Vladimir Putin’s expansionist goals. Western officials say the most exposed to the ripple effects caused by the brutal Moscow’s attack could be the countries which are not members of NATO or the European Union and thus feel desperately alone and unprotected. By Dusan Stojanovic. With Photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-EU SUMMITT - European Union leaders gather in Versailles for a two-day summit focusing on the war in Ukraine. Their nations have been fully united in backing Ukraine’s resistance with unprecedented economic sanctions, but divisions have started to surface on how fast the bloc could move in integrating Ukraine and severing energy ties with Moscow. By Samuel Petrequin. SENT: 800 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-RUSSIA-ECONOMY - Sanctions are hitting Russia’s economy hard. The ruble is plunging and major foreign companies are fleeing. There’s little question Russia will see a hit to economic growth, while ordinary people are going to see higher prices on top of already high inflation. Yet the longer-term prospects are uncertain, and forecasts vary because no one knows the war’s outcome and its fallout. Failure to diversify away from a dominant industry of oil and gas and crony capitalism have meant Russia is already an economic underperformer. But some economists think Russia will muddle through thanks to a fortress-like economy based on oil and gas money, low debt and strong financial reserves. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

CHELSEA-ABRAMOVICH — Unpreceded restrictions have been placed on Chelsea soccer club's ability to operate by the British government after owner Roman Abramovich is targeted in sanctions. Abramovich is among seven wealthy Russians who had their assets frozen by the government. By Rob Harris. SENT: 500 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR-GAS MISINFORMATION — What’s behind rising gas prices? Fringe, conservative TV networks and social media users are seizing on expensive gas to peddle the latest conspiracy theory in the U.S. The spike in gas bills are all a ploy by President Joe Biden’s administration to push people to drive electric cars, pundits and Twitter personalities are claiming. The newest internet fabrication shows that America’s obsession with conspiracy theories continues to play an outsized role in politics, even in times of war. By Amanda Seitz. SENT: 800 words.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-FOREIGN FIGHTERS — Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has given the smaller nation’s embassy in Washington into the unexpected role of recruitment center for people who want to joint the fight. Diplomats working out of the embassy, inside a townhouse in the Georgetown section of the city, are fielding thousands of requests from Americans responding to the Ukrainian government’s call for help, even as they work on the far more pressing matter of securing weapons and ammunition to defend their country against an increasingly brutal Russian onslaught. By Ben Fox. About 800 words. AP Video. AP Photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-REFUGEES — As more than 2 million refugees from Ukraine begin to scatter throughout Europe and beyond, some carry valuable witness evidence to build a case for war crimes. More and more, those turning up at border crossings are survivors who have fled some of the cities hardest hit by Russian forces. One new arrival from the outskirts of Kyiv says of Russian forces that “they were shooting civilians. That’s absolutely true. I witnessed it. People were scared.” Such testimonies will increasingly reach the world in the coming days as more people flow along fragile humanitarian corridors. By Rafal Niedzielski. SENT: 500 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-CONGRESS SPENDING — The House has approved a massive spending bill anchored by $13.6 billion for battered Ukraine and its European allies. The money covers the U.S. costs of sending troops and weapons to Eastern Europe and equipping allied forces there in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion. By Alan Fram. SENT: 1,100 words, photos.

RUSSIA UKRAINE-WAR-FAMILY KILLED — A man whose wife and two children were killed by mortar fire in Ukraine as they tried to flee has returned to Kyiv to bury them. But he says their funerals must be postponed because the morgues are full of civilians. Sergii Perebeinis held photos of his family in a Facebook post. SENT: 500 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-INTERNET-SANCTIONS — Ukraine’s attempt to get Russia kicked off the internet has failed. A diverse group of experts proposes a more narrow approach to sanctioning the Kremlin for invading its neighbor: Consider creating a mechanism that could technically blacklist individual Russian military and propaganda websites. By Frank Bajak. SENT: 500 words, photos.

———————

PHOTOS

———————

AP PHOTOS: Day 14: Mass grave dug; pregnant women evacuated

———————

VIDEOS

———————

Here are links to some of the top VIDEOS:

Russia attacks Ukrainian hospital in Mariupol

Ukrainians escape via humanitarian corridor

Ukrainian reservists stand by to fight

— The AP