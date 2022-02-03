Adam Kingzinger says Josh Hawley is one of ‘the worst human beings’

Illinois Republican Representative Adam Kinzinger has called Missouri Senator Josh Hawley “one of the worst human beings” after he asked the president to abandon support for Ukraine to join Nato.

The senator sent a letter to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the matter: “We must do less in those secondary theatres,” he wrote in the letter, stating that the US should concentrate more on China.

“I hate to be so personal, but Hawley is one of the worst human beings, and a self-aggrandizing con artist,” Mr Kinzinger wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

“When Trump goes down I certainly hope this evil will be layed in the open for all to see, and be ashamed of.”

When asked about the letter, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Mr Hawley was “parroting Russian talking points”, and is not aligned with long-standing bipartisan American values.

Mr Hawley responded on Twitter. “This from an Administration that has coddled Russia from Day One and now brought Europe to the brink of war - giving the Russians Nord Stream 2, refusing Ukraine military aid last year, and conducting a disastrous evacuation of Afghanistan that emboldened our enemies worldwide,” he said.

Russia has stationed tens of thousands of troops along the Ukrainian border and an invasion looms amid diplomatic talks. Russia has issued security demands to the US and Nato that Ukraine is refused entry into the military alliance.