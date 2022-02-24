Demonstrators in NYC rally in support of Ukraine
Demonstrators rallying in support of Ukraine waved large and small flags in the country’s colors of blue and yellow on the streets of Manhattan as they protested Russia’s invasion
Demonstrators rallying in support of Ukraine waved large and small flags in the country's colors of blue and yellow Thursday on the streets of Manhattan as they protested Russia's invasion.
Shouts of “Stand with Ukraine" came from the gathering in Times Square and another on Manhattan's east side near the Russian Federation's mission to the United Nations.
Ralliers also carried a number of signs against Russian President Vladimir Putin, who launched a massive invasion of Ukraine on Thursday.
“Putin, hands off Ukraine" read one and “Stop Putin" was on another as marchers chanted, “Stop the war."
