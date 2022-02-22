Less than 24 hours after refusing to characterise Russian troop movements into separatist regions in eastern Ukraine as an invasion that would trigger harsh US sanctions, the White House is reversing course and preparing to impose more penalties on Moscow.

On Monday, Russian president Vladimir Putin said Russia would recognise self-proclaimed “people’s republics” in Donetsk and Luhansk as independent states and ordered Russian troops into the regions — which are within Ukraine’s internationally recognised borders — to “keep peace” amid a long-running conflict with Ukrainian forces.

Speaking on CNN, White House Deputy National Security Adviser Jon Finer said the so-called peacekeeping force was actually “the beginning of an invasion”.

"An invasion is an invasion and that is what is underway,” he said.

Mr Finer’s description of the Russian troop movements as an “invasion” sets the stage for the White House to roll out a programme of what press secretary Jen Psaki called “the swift and severe economic measures” US officials have been preparing “in coordination with Allies and partners” in a Monday statement announcing a series of limited sanctions focused on Donetsk and Luhansk.

The new White House position is a stark reversal from the cautious line put forth by a senior White House official who spoke to reporters late on Monday.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, was pressed multiple times on whether the Russian expedition into Donetsk and Luhansk constituted the “invasion” which, according to US President Joe Biden, would trigger harsh sanctions on Russia.

But the official only would say that the Biden administration would “observe and assess what actions Russia actually takes” before responding “accordingly”.

White House officials did not immediately explain the reversal when asked by The Independent.