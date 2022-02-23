Ukraine Tensions Coverage Advisory

EDITORS:

Russia and the West are on collision course over Moscow’s decision to formally recognizing the independence of two Ukrainian breakaway regions. Russian lawmakers authorized President Vladimir Putin to use military force outside the country — a move that could presage a broader attack on Ukraine after the U.S. and its allies said an invasion was already underway there.

Here’s a look at the coverage from our journalists in Moscow, Kyiv, eastern Ukraine and beyond:

UPCOMING:

UKRAINE-TENSIONS-RUSSIAN-NARRATIVE — As the West sounds the alarm about the Kremlin ordering troops into eastern Ukraine, decrying an invasion, Russian state media are painting a completely different picture – of a nation finally coming to the rescue of war-torn areas tormented by Ukraine’s aggression and bringing them much-needed peace. By 1 p.m. ET

SENT/DEVELOPING:

UKRAINE TENSIONS — Ukraine urged its citizens to leave Russia after tensions escalated dramatically when Russia’s leader got the OK to use military force outside his country. West has responded with a raft of sanctions and says it has more in store. By Dasha Litvinova, Yuras Karmanau, Aamer Madhani and Eric Tucker. SENT: 700 words, photos, videos. Developing. WITH: UKRAINE TENSIONS-THE LATEST and UKRAINE TENSIONS-THINGS TO KNOW: A look at day’s key developments. SENT/Developing.

UKRAINE-THE BIGGEST LOSER — The threat of war has shredded Ukraine’s economy, and many Ukrainians are asking why they are the ones suffering instead of Russia. The pressure from Russian troops has closed international offices, canceled flights and caused hundreds of millions of dollars in investment to dry up within weeks. Ukrainian officials say the economic destabilization is a pillar of the “hybrid war” Russia is waging. The economic woes include restaurants that dare not keep more than a few days of food on hand, stalled plans for a hydrogen production plant and uncertain conditions for shipping in the Black Sea, where container ships must carefully edge their way around Russian military vessels. By Lori Hinnant. SENT: 1050 words, photos.

UKRAINE-TENSIONS-INVASION EXPLAINER — When Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized troops to cross Ukraine’s border into regions already controlled by Russian-backed separatists, the White House initially stopped short of calling it an invasion. That changed on Tuesday, and key allies in Europe joined in saying Putin had crossed a red line. But not all invasions are viewed as equal. By Robert Burns and Lorne Cook. SENT: 900 words, photos.

UKRAINE TENSIONS-GLOBAL REACTION — World leaders are backing up their condemnation of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine with action, announcing financial sanctions, banning trade with Ukrainian separatist regions and halting Russian bond distribution. BY Foster Klug. SENT: 950 words, photos. Developing.

UKRAINE-TENSIONS-WHAT’S-NEXT — Russian President Vladimir Putin has raised the stakes in the Ukraine standoff by recognizing the independence of rebel regions in the country’s east. A key question now is whether he will stop at that or try to move deeper into Ukraine. Putin signaled his readiness to up the ante in an hourlong address to the nation that cast Ukraine as an artificial construct, a U.S. “puppet” that has “robbed” Russia of historical lands lost in the Soviet collapse. But at the same time, the Russian leader appeared to keep the door open for diplomacy if the West agrees to Moscow’s security demands. By Vladimir Isachenkov. SENT: 900 words, photos.

PHOTOS:

Here’s are links to some of the day’s related top PHOTOS:

EM101 - A woman and a boy react next to the body of Ukrainian Army captain Anton Sydorov, 35, killed in eastern Ukraine, during his funeral, in Kyiv, Ukraine

EM104 - A photo of Ukrainian army captain Anton Sydorov, 35, killed in eastern Ukraine, is displayed in a military vehicle carrying his body during his funeral in Kyiv

XVG130 - A man carries bags and a bunch of tulips on a bicycle in Stanytsia Luhanska, the only crossing point open daily, in the Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine

MSC107 - A man holds a poster in support of Ukraine as he attends a demonstration near the Russian embassy in Berlin to protest against the escalation of the tension between Russia and Ukraine

VIDEOS:

Here’s are links to some of the top consumer-ready VIDEOS:

Russia actions on Ukraine spur swift sanctions

Biden sanctions Russia amid Ukraine ‘invasion’

Ukrainian FM: ‘Hit Russia’s economy hard’

US Senators Graham and McConnell condemn Putin’s Ukraine moves

