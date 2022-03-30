US will provide $500 million in support for Ukraine’s government

The United States will provide Ukraine’s government with an additional $500 million in “direct budgetary aid” to support its’ operations as Ukrainian forces continue to fight against Russia’s unprovoked invasion.

US President Joe Biden informed Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky of his administration’s intent to supplement the more than $1bn provided for defence and humanitarian assistance during a phone call between the two leaders Wednesday morning.

According to a White House readout of the call, Mr Biden and Mr Zelensky spoke of “how the United States is working around the clock to fulfill the main security assistance requests by Ukraine, the critical effects those weapons have had on the conflict, and continued efforts by the United States with allies and partners to identify additional capabilities to help the Ukrainian military defend its country”.