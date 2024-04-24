Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Joe Biden makes remarks on the aid bill passed by Congress that will deliver funding for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan on Wednesday 24 April.

The Senate has overwhelmingly approved a $95.3 billion foreign aid funding package, following months of political infighting that stalled the bill in the House of Representatives.

About $61bn of this aid package will be spent on Ukraine, while $26bn will go to Israel. Another $8 bn is designated for Taiwan.

The Senate voted for the aid package with a 79-18 vote, while the House approved the bill on 20 April with a rare bipartisan coalition that voted 311-112 in favour of aid to Ukraine.

The new legislation means that US military supplies could be moved to Ukraine in a matter of days.

In early April, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky laid out the stakes for the US support, saying: “If Congress doesn’t help Ukraine, Ukraine will lose the war.”