Putin discusses Ukraine tensions with Macron, Niinistö

Russian President Vladimir Putin has spoken on the phone with his French and Finnish counterparts and reiterated his demand for guarantees precluding NATO from expanding to Ukraine or deploying weapons there

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 14 December 2021 16:50
Russia Putin
Russia Putin
(Sputnik)

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday spoke on the phone with his French and Finnish counterparts and reiterated his demand for guarantees precluding NATO from expanding to Ukraine or deploying weapons there.

The Russian leader's phone conversations with French President Emmanuel Macron and Finnish President Sauli Niinistö come amid heightened tensions over a Russian troop buildup near Ukrainian borders that stoked fears of a possible invasion, and Western diplomatic efforts to prevent it from happening.

U.S. President Joe Biden last week told Putin that Moscow would face “severe consequences” if it attacks its ex-Soviet neighbor.

Moscow has denied plans to attack Ukraine and in turn blamed Ukraine for its own military buildup in the east of the country, where Ukrainian forces have been fighting with Russia-backed separatists since 2014.

Russian officials alleged that Kyiv might try to reclaim the areas controlled by the rebels by force, and Putin has pressed the West to provide legally binding guarantees that NATO will not expand to Ukraine or deploy its forces there.

Recommended

According to the Kremlin's readout, in his call with Niinistö, Putin lamented that Kyiv is “increasingly relying on forceful methods, including the use of heavy weapons and unmanned attack vehicles” in the war-torn east of Ukraine, and “reiterated the need to immediately launch negotiations with the United States and NATO" on the security guarantees Moscow is seeking.

Niinistö, in turn, “expressed the grave concern on the tense situation and stressed the need to find a diplomatic resolution to it,” his office said.

The Russian leader repeated the call for negotiating security guarantees in a call with Macron later Tuesday, the Kremlin's readout said. Putin accused Ukrainian authorities of “deliberately aggravating the situation on the line of contact" in the east of the country with the backing "a number of Western countries."

In addition, "Ukraine is being pumped up with modern weapons, which poses a direct threat to Russia’s security,” Putin said.

Russia and Ukraine have been locked in a bitter tug-of-war since 2014, when Moscow annexed the Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula and threw its support behind a separatist insurgency in eastern Ukraine that has left more than 14,000 people dead.

Moscow has bristled at NATO’s joint drills with Ukrainian forces and warned that the alliance’s expansion to Ukraine would represent a “red line” for Russia.

Recommended

___

Associated Press writer Jari Tanner in Helsinki, Finland contributed to this report.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in