UN passes resolution calling for immediate ceasefire in Gaza as US abstains

The United Nations Security Council passed a resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza for the first time since the conflict began after the United States withheld its veto.

The resolution, which was backed by 14 nations, demands an immediate cease-fire during the month of Ramadan and the release of all hostages held by Hamas.

The vote represents a major shift in US policy, which has used its permanent member status on the Security Council to veto three previous resolutions demanding a cease-fire in Gaza, and for decades before on almost all resolutions concerning Israel.

The US used its veto just last month to block a resolution submitted by Arab states that was supported by 13 Security Council members with one abstention.