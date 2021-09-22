AP News Digest 3:20 am

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

—————————

TOP STORIES

————————-

BORDER-MIGRANT CAMP — Many Haitian migrants camped in a small Texas border town are being released in the United States, two U.S. officials say, undercutting the Biden administration’s public statements that the thousands in the camp faced immediate expulsion. By Elliot Spagat, Maria Verza and Juan A. Lozano. SENT: 1,200 words, photos, videos. Also see BORDER MIGRANT CAMP-MAYORKAS below.

UN GENERAL ASSEMBLY-VIRUS SUMMIT — President Joe Biden is pushing well-off nations to do more to get the COVID-19 pandemic under control around the world. Biden is convening a virtual vaccine summit, timed to coincide with this week’s U.N. General Assembly. By Zeke Miller and Jamey Keaten. SENT: 870 words, photos. UPCOMING: Summit begins at 11 a.m.

UN GENERAL ASSEMBLY — Racism, the climate crisis and the world’s worsening divisions will take center stage at the United Nations, a day after the U.N. chief issued a grim warning that “we are on the edge of an abyss.” By Edith M. Lederer. SENT: 1,030 words, photos. With UN GENERAL ASSEMBLY-THE LATEST.

CONGRESS-BUDGET — The House approves legislation to fund the government, suspend its borrowing limit and provide federal disaster and refugee aid. Republicans in the Senate are expected to block the measure, however, as Congress works to avoid a federal shutdown on Sept. 30. By Lisa Mascaro and Kevin Freking. SENT: 1,080 words, photos.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-SYRIA-REBEL ENCLAVE — Syria’s Idlib province is seeing record numbers of COVID-19 infections and deaths, with the total number of cases more than doubling since the beginning of August. Doctors say the dual outbreak in COVID-19 infections and renewed violence and airstrikes is putting an unprecedented strain on the medical sector in the rebel-controlled enclave, already hit hard by more than a decade of war. By Bassem Mroue. SENT: 690 words, photos.

BIG TECH-GOVERNMENT PRESSURE — Big Tech companies that operate around the globe have long promised both to obey local laws and to protect civil rights while doing business. But when Apple and Google capitulated to Russian demands and removed a political-opposition app from their local app stores, it raised worries that two of the world’s most successful companies are more comfortable bowing to undemocratic edicts — and maintaining a steady flow of profits— than upholding the rights of their users. By Technology Writers Michael Liedtke and Barbara Ortutay. SENT: 960 words, photos.

———————————————————————-

MORE ON THE VIRUS OUTBREAK

———————————————————————-

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VIETNAM-PHOTO GALLERY Behind barricades, Vietnam battles “enemy” virus. SENT: 280 words, photos. With VIRUS OUTBREAK-THE LATEST.

————————————-

TRENDING NEWS

————————————

OBIT-WILLIE-GARSON — Beloved “Sex and the City" actor Willie Garson dies at 57. SENT: 400 words, photos.

MISSING TRAVELER — Coroner IDs remains, says Gabby Petito was a homicide victim. SENT: 760 words, photos.

FACEBOOK-OVERSIGHT-BOARD-MODERATION — Facebook oversight board reviewing “XCheck" system for VIPs. SENT: 220 words, photo.

76ERS-SIMMONS-TRAINING-CAMP — AP source: Ben Simmons won’t report to 76ers’ training camp. SENT: 770 words, photo.

——————————

WASHINGTON

——————————

BORDER MIGRANT CAMP-MAYORKAS — The White House faces sharp condemnation from Democrats for its handling of the influx of Haitian migrants at the U.S. southern border, after images of U.S. Border Patrol agents on horseback using aggressive tactics went viral. SENT: 960 words, photos.

————————-

NATIONAL

————————-

TRUMP-TAXES-LAWSUIT — Former President Donald Trump sues his estranged niece, Mary Trump, and The New York Times over a story about his family’s wealth and tax practices that was based on confidential documents she provided to the newspaper’s reporters. SENT: 850 words, photo.

MISSING STUDENT-COLD CASE — A judge is expected to rule whether a father and son face trial on charges related to the disappearance 25 years ago of California college student Kristin Smart. SENT: 480 words, photos.

————————-

INTERNATIONAL

————————-

SPAIN-VOLCANO-EXPLAINER — A small Spanish island in the Atlantic is struggling days after a volcano erupted, forcing the evacuation of thousands of people, and authorities are warning that more dangers from the explosion lie ahead. A look at the volcanic eruption on La Palma and its consequences. SENT: 640 words, photos. With SPAIN VOLCANO — Toxic gas, new rivers of molten lava endanger Spanish island.

GERMANY-ELECTION-IMMIGRANT CANDIDATES — Hundreds of immigrants are running in Germany’s national election on Sunday, raising the possibility that its next parliament will be more diverse than ever. SENT: 1,190 words, photos.

PHILIPPINES MAYOR — The popular mayor of the Philippine capital says he will run for president in next year’s elections, the latest aspirant in what is expected to be a crowded race to succeed controversial leader Rodrigo Duterte. SENT: 890 words, photos.

————————-

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

————————-

FEDERAL RESERVE — The Federal Reserve concludes its latest meeting by issuing a policy statement, updating its economic and interest rate forecasts and holding a news conference with Chair Jerome Powell. By Economics Writer Christopher Rugaber. UPCOMING: Developing from 2 p.m. policy statement.

FINANCIAL-MARKETS — Shares were mixed in Asia as investors awaited the Federal Reserve’s latest assessment on the U.S. economy. By Business Writer Elaine Kurtenbach. SENT: 470 words, photos.

ASIA-ECONOMIC OUTLOOK — Developing economies in Asia will likely grow at a slower pace than earlier expected due to prolonged COVID-19 outbreaks and uneven progress in vaccinations, the Asian Development Bank says. By Business Writer Elaine Kurtenbach. SENT: 630 words, photos.

————————-

HOW TO REACH US

————————-

At the Nerve Center, Jerome Minerva can be reached at 800-845-8450 (ext. 1600). For photos, Shuji Kajiyama (ext. 1900). For graphics and interactives, ext. 7636. Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://newsroom.ap.org. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call 844-777-2006.