AP News Digest 6 a.m.

TOP STORIES

UNITED-STATES-RUSSIA — With the fate of Ukraine and potentially broader post-Cold War European stability at stake, the United States and Russia are holding critical strategic talks that could shape the future of not only their relationship but the relationship between the U.S. and its NATO allies. Prospects are bleak. By Diplomatic Writer Matthew Lee SENT: 1,110 words, photos.

KAZAKHSTAN-PROTESTS — The office of Kazakhstan’s president said Sunday that about 5,800 people were detained by police during protests that developed into violence last week and prompted a Russia-led military alliance to send troops to the country. By Jim Heintz. SENT: 530 words, photos.

AUSTRALIAN OPEN-DJOKOVIC — After four nights in an Australian immigration detention hotel, Novak Djokovic will get his day in court Monday in a deportation case that has polarized opinions and elicited heartfelt support for the top-ranked tennis star in his native Serbia. By Sports Writer Dennis Passa. SENT: 1,040 words, photos. With AUSTRALIAN OPEN-DJOKOVIC-HOTEL — Djokovic detention draws focus to Australia’s asylum-seekers (sent).

SOUTH SUDAN-HUNGER — Aid groups say more people will face hunger this year in South Sudan than ever, with more than 8 million affected. That’s because of the worst floods in 60 years, as well as conflict and the sluggish implementation of the peace agreement that has denied much of the country basic services. A World Food Program official says “2021 was the worst year since independence in the 10 years of the life of this country and 2022 will be worse. Food insecurity is at horrific levels.” By Sam Mednick and Deng Machol. SENT: 860 words, photos.

MORE ON THE VIRUS OUTBREAK

VIRUS OUTBREAK-JAPAN — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida says that Japan and the U.S. have reached “a basic agreement” on banning the U.S. military from leaving its base grounds, amid growing worries about a sharp rise in coronavirus cases. SENT: 430 words, photos.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-AUSTRALIA — Australia’s New South Wales state reported 16 deaths in its deadliest day of the pandemic, even as it relaxed rules to allow some essential workers in isolation to return to work if they are asymptomatic. SENT: 420 words, photo.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CHINA — The numbers are small, but the major port of Tianjin may be facing China’s first outbreak of omicron of any size, less than four weeks before the Winter Olympics open in nearby Beijing. SENT: 330 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MEXICO — The U.S. company Moderna has donated 2.7 million doses of coronavirus vaccine to Mexico as the country’s official death toll topped 300,000. Mexico passed 300,000 test-confirmed coronavirus deaths this week, but so little testing is done in the country that a government review of death certificates puts to real toll at almost 460,000. SENT: 170 words.

TRENDING NEWS

VATICAN-POPE-BAPTISM — Pope Francis baptized 16 babies in the splendor of the Sistine Chapel, resuming a decades-old Vatican tradition which had been interrupted last year by the pandemic. SENT: 380 words.

PEOPLE-HEIDI-FLEISS — The woman dubbed the “Hollywood Madam” when she was accused in the mid-1990s of running a Los Angeles prostitution ring said she is moving out of a southern Nevada town where she has lived for about 15 years. SENT: 230 words.

IRELAND-O’CONNOR’S SON — Irish singer-songwriter Sinead O’Connor’s 17-year-old son has been found dead in Ireland after his mother notified authorities that he had gone missing. SENT: 170 words.

WASHINGTON/POLITICS

ELECTION 2022-SOUTH DAKOTA-THUNE — U.S. Sen. John Thune of South Dakota is seeking reelection to a fourth term in 2022. Thune turned 61 on Friday and is second-ranked in Senate Republican leadership. But he had considered retiring in recent months. SENT: 450 words, photos.

NATIONAL

NONCTIZEN-VOTERS-NYC — More than 800,000 noncitizens and so-called “Dreamers” in New York City will have access to the ballot box — and could vote in municipal elections as early as next year — after Mayor Eric Adams allowed legislation approved by the City Council a month ago to automatically become law. SENT: 550 words, photos.

POLICE SHOOTING-WISCONSIN — The man who bought Kyle Rittenhouse a rifle when he was only 17 has taken a plea deal to avoid criminal conviction. SENT: 290 words.

INTERNATIONAL

SRI-LANKA-CHINA — Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi was in Sri Lanka on Sunday seeking to advance Beijing’s ambitious Belt and Road Initiative as the island nation tries to rescue itself from a foreign currency and debt crisis, partly due to infrastructure built with Chinese loans that don’t generate revenue. SENT: 590 words, photos.

SUDAN — The United Nations said Saturday it would hold talks in Sudan to try to get the country’s democratic transition back on track after it was derailed by an October military coup. SENT: 400 words, photos.

AFGHANISTAN — The Taliban have arrested a popular university professor and outspoken critic of successive Afghan governments, including the new rulers in Kabul, the group’s spokesman says. SENT: 260 words.

GREECE-MIGRANTS-DEAD-CHILD — The body of a young child was recovered from the Aegean Sea, two weeks after two deadly accidents in the area involving boats loaded with migrants, Greek Coast Guard officials say. SENT: 250 words.

BRAZIL-DEADLY-CLIFF-COLLAPSE — A towering slab of rock broke from a cliff and toppled onto pleasure boaters drifting near a waterfall on a Brazilian lake on Saturday and officials said at least five people died. SENT: 260 words.

ENTERTAINMENT

OBIT-MARILYN BERGMAN — Oscar-winning lyricist Marilyn Bergman has died at age 93 after a long career in which she teamed with her husband on hundreds of songs including “The Way We Were.” She and husband Alan Bergman were among the most enduring, successful and productive songwriting partnerships in history. SENT: 760 words, photos.

PROP FIREARM SHOOTING — Actor Alec Baldwin responds via Instagram to stories that discussed why authorities who served him with a search warrant for his phone haven’t gotten it yet, in the investigation into last fall’s deadly shooting on a New Mexico film set. SENT: 210 words.

SPORTS

FBN--CHIEFS-BRONCOS — Linebacker Nick Bolton’s 86-yard fumble return after Melvin Ingram III darted into Denver’s backfield untouched and stripped Melvin Gordon powered the Kansas City Chiefs to a 28-24 victory over the Denver Broncos. By Pro Football Writer Arnie Stapleton. SENT: 920 words, photos.

HOW TO REACH US

