AP News Digest 4 am

CHINESE FISHING FACTORIES — The Associated Press with Spanish-language broadcaster Univision accompanied the Ocean Warrior this summer on an 18-day voyage to observe up close for the first time the Chinese distant water fishing fleet on the high seas off South America China’s deployment to this remote expanse of the Pacific Ocean is no accident. Decades of overfishing have pushed its overseas fleet, the world’s largest, officially capped at 3,000 vessels but possibly consisting of thousands more, ever farther from home. By Joshua Goodman. SENT: 3,940 words, photos, video. An abridged version will also be sent. With CHINESE FISHING FACTORIES-TAKEAWAYS.

THE AP INTERVIEW-HUNGARY FOREIGN MINISTER — The right-wing populist government in Hungary is attracting conservative thinkers from the United States who admire its approaches to migration, LGBT issues and national sovereignty — all matters that have put the country at odds with its European partners, who see not a conservative haven but a worrying erosion of democratic institutions on multiple fronts. Hungary’s top diplomat has a few things to say about that. By Justin Spike. SENT: 1,170 words, photos, video.

VIRUS OUTBREAK — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention endorsed booster shots for millions of older or otherwise vulnerable Americans, opening a major new phase in the U.S vaccination drive against COVID-19. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky signed off on a series of recommendations from a panel of advisers who said boosters should be offered to people 65 and older, nursing home residents and those ages 50 to 64 who have risky underlying health problems. By Medical Writers Lauran Neergaard and Mike Stobbe. SENT: 1,050 words, photos.

UN GENERAL ASSEMBLY — Gender parity at the United Nations General Assembly still seems far out of sight. Eight women are set to speak at the gathering of world leaders. That’s more than double the number — five — of women that spoke across the first three days of the summit. By Mallika Sen. SENT: 620 words, photos. With UN-GENERAL-ASSEMBLY-THE-LATEST.

ISRAEL-IMPRISONING-PALESTINIANS — The cinematic escape of six prisoners who tunneled out of an Israeli penitentiary earlier this month shone a light on Israel’s mass incarceration of Palestinians, one of the many bitter fruits of the conflict. Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians have passed through a military justice system designed for what Israel still portrays as a temporary occupation, but that is now well into its sixth decade and critics say is firmly cemented. By Joseph Krauss and Jack Jeffery. SENT: 1,110 words, photos.

BIDEN-INDO-PACIFIC — President Joe Biden is hosting the first in-person gathering of leaders of the Indo-Pacific alliance known as “the Quad,” wrapping up a tough week of diplomacy in which he faced no shortage of criticism from both allies and adversaries. By Aamer Madhani. SENT: 920 words, photos. UPCOMING: 990 words after 2 p.m. meeting.

BORDER-HAITIAN-RACISM — The images of men on horseback, appearing to use reins as whips to corral Haitian asylum seekers trying to cross into the U.S. from Mexico horrified Black observers. But Haitian Americans, Black immigrant advocates and civil rights leaders say just the latest in a long history of discriminatory U.S. policies and of indignities faced by Black people. By Aaron Morrison and Astrid Galvan. SENT: 1,240 words, photos. Also see BORDER-MIGRANT-CAMP below.

CAPITOL BREACH-SUBPOENAS — A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol subpoenas four advisers and associates to former President Donald Trump who were in contact with him as hundreds of his followers violently broke into the building and tried to overturn his defeat. By Mary Clare Jalonick and Eric Tucker. SENT: 860 words, photo. With CAPITOL-BREACH-TRUMP-RECORDS — Biden has say in whether Trump’s 1/6 records go to Congress.

MISSING-TRAVELER — Boyfriend of slain Gabby Petito charged with bank card fraud. SENT: 770 words, photos.

BILLBOARD-LATIN-MUSIC-AWARDS — Bad Bunny tops Billboard Latin Music Awards with 10 trophies. SENT: 160 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VACCINE MANDATES — Hospitals and nursing homes in New York are bracing for the possibility that a statewide COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers could lead to staff shortages when it takes effect Monday. SENT: 870 words, photo. With VIRUS-OUTBREAK-THE-LATEST.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-POLAND-MEDICS PROTEST — Doctors, nurses and other health care workers in Poland have been camping out in front of the prime minister’s offices for nearly two weeks to protest working conditions and demand higher wages. SENT: 790 words, photos.

BIDEN-CONGRESS — The time has come for Biden to close the deal if he has any hope of delivering on his domestic policy ambitions. SENT: 1,140 words, photos.

CONGRESS-ABORTION — The House is set to vote on legislation that aims to guarantee every woman’s right to an abortion. SENT: 690 words, photos. UPCOMING: 800 words after vote, timing uncertain. Also see ABORTION-GEORGIA below.

UNITED STATES-FRANCE — Born of a revolution fought for liberty, ties between the United States and France have long been fraternal, but they’ve also been marked by deep French unease over their equality. SENT: 720 words, photos.

UNITED STATES-RUSSIA — The top U.S. military officer says America should explore ways to expand its military contacts with the Russians in a broad effort to increase transparency and reduce the risk of conflict. SENT: 790 words, photo.

BORDER-MIGRANT-CAMP — Haitian migrants waited to learn their fate at a Texas border encampment whose size was dramatically diminished from the almost 15,000 who gathered there just days ago in an effort to seek humanitarian protection in the U.S. but now face expulsion. SENT: 1,200 words, photos, videos.

ARIZONA ELECTION REVIEW — Cyber Ninjas, the inexperienced contractor hired to run a partisan review of the 2020 election on behalf of Republicans in the Arizona Senate, is scheduled to present its findings to top GOP lawmakers. SENT: 1,290 words, photos.

TEXAS-ELECTION-REVIEW — Texas election officials say they were auditing the 2020 results in four large counties hours after former President Donald Trump, continuing to falsely claim the election was stolen, pressed Republican Gov. Greg Abbott for a ballot review. SENT: 370 words.

GEORGE-FLOYD-OFFICER-TRIAL — The former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murder in George Floyd’s death intends to appeal his conviction and sentence, saying the judge abused his discretion or erred during several key points in the case, according to documents. SENT: 650 words, photo.

ABORTION-GEORGIA — A federal appeals court is set to hear arguments in an appeal of a lower court judge’s ruling permanently blocking Georgia’s restrictive abortion law. SENT: 740 words, photo.

CALIFORNIA REPUBLICANS — With the 2022 midterm elections looming, California Republicans are looking to quickly move on after Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom easily beat back a recall election that could have removed him from office. By Political Writer Michael R. Blood. SENT: 870 words, photos.

KOREAS-TENSIONS — The influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un says her country is willing to resume talks with South Korea if conditions are met, indicating it wants Seoul to persuade Washington to relax crippling economic sanctions. SENT: 750 words, photos.

BRITAIN-TRUCK DRIVER SHORTAGE — In Britain, this is the season of shortages: Milkshakes were off the menu for weeks at McDonalds, chicken has run short at KFC and there are gaps on many supermarket shelves. The reason? There just aren’t enough truckers. SENT: 890 words, photos.

SAN MARINO-ABORTION — Voters in the tiny European republic of San Marino will have their say in a referendum calling for abortion to be made legal in the first 12 weeks of pregnancy. SENT: 770 words, photos.

GERMANY ELECTION RALLIES — Germany’s political parties prepared to rally their supporters and win over undecided voters, two days before a national election that will determine who succeeds Chancellor Angela Merkel after 16 years in power. SENT: 340 words, photos.

NORTH-AMERICA-OLDEST-FOOTPRINTS — Fossilized footprints discovered in New Mexico indicate that early humans were walking across North America around 23,000 years ago, researchers say. By Science Writer Christina Larson. SENT: 380 words, photo.

FINANCIAL-MARKETS — Japan’s benchmark advanced but other Asian markets were lower amid concerns over troubled Chinese real estate developer Evergrande and the pandemic. By Business Writer Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 520 words, photos.

NEW HOME SALES — The Commerce Department reports on sales of new homes in August. By Business Writer Matt Ott. UPCOMING: 130 words, photo, after 10 a.m. release, then updated.

RYDER CUP-WHAT IS EUROPE? For decades, the band of brothers from Europe have figured out how to set aside politics, paper over their differences, break down barriers and, more often than not, come together to win the Ryder Cup for the home team. By National Writer Eddie Pells. SENT: 750 words, photos.

GOODBYE INDIANS — The Cleveland Indians, the team’s name since 1915, are about to become history. By Sports Writer Tom Withers. SENT: 900 words, photos.

