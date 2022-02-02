US Army will begin discharging Covid-19 vaccine refusers ‘effective immediately’
The directive from Army Secretary Christine Wormuth requires commanders to ‘initiate involuntary administrative separation proceedings for Soldiers who have refused the lawful order to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and who do not have a pending or approved exemption request’
The United States Army will “immediately” begin taking steps to discharge soldiers who’ve refused orders to be vaccinated against Covid-19 and lack a valid or pending exemption.
A 2 February directive from Army Secretary Christine Wormuth now requires commanding officers to begin the process of separating vaccine refusers from the service “effective immediately,” and further requires that the separation process be completed “as expeditiously as possible”.
Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered all US service members to be vaccinated against Covid-19 in a 25 August memorandum directing the Army, Navy and Air Force secretaries “to immediately begin full vaccination of all members of the Armed Forces under DoD authority on active duty or in the Ready Reserve, including the National Guard”.
In a statement, Ms Wormuth said the US Army’s readiness “depends on Soldiers who are prepared to train, deploy, fight and win our nation’s wars”.
“Unvaccinated Soldiers present risk to the force and jeopardize readiness. We will begin involuntary separation proceedings for Soldiers who refuse the vaccine order and are not pending a final decision on an exemption,” she added.
More follows...
