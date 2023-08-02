Watch live view of Capitol Hill as police say no active shooter found at Senate office after lockdown
Watch live from outside the US Capitol after police said no active shooter was found on Wednesday 2 August.
Officers were dispatched to canvass Senate office buildings in response to what they described as “a concerning 911 call”.
In a post on X (the social media website formerly known as Twitter), the US Capitol Police department advised that people should stay away from the area as officers were investigating.
“Our officers are searching in and around the Senate Office Buildings in response to a concerning 911 call. Please stay away from the area,” the post read.
DC Fire and EMS subsequently told Fox News that the situation was likely to be related to mental health and not an active shooter.
