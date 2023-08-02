Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live from outside the US Capitol after police said no active shooter was found on Wednesday 2 August.

Officers were dispatched to canvass Senate office buildings in response to what they described as “a concerning 911 call”.

In a post on X (the social media website formerly known as Twitter), the US Capitol Police department advised that people should stay away from the area as officers were investigating.

“Our officers are searching in and around the Senate Office Buildings in response to a concerning 911 call. Please stay away from the area,” the post read.

DC Fire and EMS subsequently told Fox News that the situation was likely to be related to mental health and not an active shooter.