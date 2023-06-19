Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch live as Antony Blinken holds news conference after meeting Xi Jinping in Beijing

Oliver Browning
Monday 19 June 2023 11:48
Comments

Watch live as the US secretary of state, Antony Blinken, holds a news conference at the US Embassy in Beijing on Monday 19 June.

Mr Blinken is in China for a meeting with president Xi Jinping - as the two nations try to salvage a diplomatic relationship and ensure that it does not spiral towards conflict.

Beijing has described ties between the two countries as being at a low point thanks to America’s “wrong perception” of China.

“State-to-state interactions should always be based on mutual respect and sincerity,” Mr Xi said.

“I hope that, through this visit, Mr Secretary, you will make more positive contributions to stabilising China-US relations.”

Recommended

Ahead of the high-profile meeting, Mr Blinken met China’s top diplomat, Wang Yi, who warned the US that the two nations “must take a responsible attitude toward the people, history and the world, and reverse the downward spiral of US-China relations.”

According to the nation’s state media, he also said “It is necessary for the US to reflect deeply and work with China to manage differences and avoid strategic surprises”.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in