Watch live as the US secretary of state, Antony Blinken, holds a news conference at the US Embassy in Beijing on Monday 19 June.

Mr Blinken is in China for a meeting with president Xi Jinping - as the two nations try to salvage a diplomatic relationship and ensure that it does not spiral towards conflict.

Beijing has described ties between the two countries as being at a low point thanks to America’s “wrong perception” of China.

“State-to-state interactions should always be based on mutual respect and sincerity,” Mr Xi said.

“I hope that, through this visit, Mr Secretary, you will make more positive contributions to stabilising China-US relations.”

Ahead of the high-profile meeting, Mr Blinken met China’s top diplomat, Wang Yi, who warned the US that the two nations “must take a responsible attitude toward the people, history and the world, and reverse the downward spiral of US-China relations.”

According to the nation’s state media, he also said “It is necessary for the US to reflect deeply and work with China to manage differences and avoid strategic surprises”.