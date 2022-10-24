US charges two alleged Chinese spies accused of trying to sabotage prosecution
Top DoJ officials confirm reports indicating that Chinese agents tried to spy on Huawei prosecution
Officials at the US Department of Justice detailed charges against two alleged agents of the Chinese government on Monday at a press conference seemingly confirming reporting indicating that the target of the operation was the US effort to prosecute Huawei.
Attorney General Merrick Garland and his associates did not mention Huawei directly, but confirmed other details of reporting from NBC News and other outlets at their press briefing Monday afternoon.
According to the Justice Department, the efforts of the supposed Chinese agents were uncovered and undone due to the help of a double agent working on behalf of the FBI, who supplied his handlers with documents produced by the US government to mislead them.
More follows...
