Shocking video shows a chaotic scene on a quiet Chicago street as Border Patrol agents in tactical gear drag a 67-year-old man from his car while children in Halloween costumes look on in horror.

According to his running club, the man, who is a U.S. citizen, was returning from a team run when agents pulled him out of his vehicle, tackled him to the ground and kneeled on top of him, allegedly breaking six ribs and causing internal bleeding.

The incident unfolded Saturday in the city’s Old Irving Park neighborhood, where residents say the agents disrupted a children’s Halloween parade amid an immigration enforcement operation.

In a statement shared on Instagram, the Chicago-based DWRunning club identified the victim as one of their athletes, although it did not name him.

“One of our athletes was on his way home from a team long run yesterday and as he turned onto his block, found that Border Control had the road blocked,” the club wrote.

“The agents threatened to break his window if he didn’t move his car. Before he could act, they pulled him out of his car, knelt on his back, and subdued him, though he never resisted. They broke six of his ribs and caused internal bleeding.”

The club condemned the incident, saying: “This really is happening in our country with frightening frequency. It’s terrifying and it has to stop. We must keep sharing these stories, calling out these injustices and standing up for those who can’t stand up for themselves.”

Since the incident, the group said it had seen an outpouring of support.

“The outpouring of messages and support the past 24 hours has been overwhelming and heartwarming. It’s given us some hope that light can shine through the dark,” the post said. “For those concerned about our athlete, thank you. He is doing as well as can be expected.”

DWRunning’s co-owner and head coach, Dan Walters, told The Independent he could not currently comment further for legal reasons.

The violent clash, captured on multiple cellphones, has reignited outrage over the tactics of federal immigration agents operating in residential areas to enact Donald Trump’s stated policy of rounding up and deporting illegal immigrants.

It came during a broader immigration raid in Old Irving Park, where residents say federal agents deployed tear gas without warning as families gathered for the neighborhood’s Halloween parade.

According to ABC News, more video clips showed agents tackling and arresting several people, including U.S. citizens, outside homes decorated for Halloween. In one clip, a man identified as Carlos Rodriguez can be heard yelling, “You’re scaring our children to death.”

“Unbelievable. Never thought this would happen in my neighborhood – scaring our children to death, thinking this is a cool thing to do,” Rodriguez said in the video, ABC News reported.

Tricia McLaughlin, assistant secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, released a statement to The Independent, addressing the operation.

“On October 25, 2025, Border Patrol conducted an operation that resulted in the arrest of, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, who has previously been arrested for assault.

“During the operations Border Patrol agents were surrounded and boxed in by a group of agitators. Federal law enforcement issued multiple lawful commands and verbal warnings, all of which were ignored. During the operation, two U.S. citizens were arrested for assaulting and impeding a federal officer. To safely clear the area after multiple warnings and the crowd continuing to advance on them, Border Patrol had to deploy crowd control measures.

“Our officers are facing a 1000% increase in assaults against them as they put their lives on the line to arrest murderers, rapists, abusers, and gang members. Secretary Noem’s message to the rioters is clear: you will not stop us or slow us down. ICE and our federal law enforcement partners will continue to enforce the law. And if you lay a hand on a law enforcement officer, you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Court filings in a case brought by the Chicago Headline Club, a chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists, and reviewed by The Independent, paint a different picture. Attorneys allege that on October 25, “masked CBP agents entered the 3700 block of Kildare in Old Irving Park and ruined what should have been an ordinary Saturday morning.”

Children were preparing for a parade, neighbors were still in pajamas, with one woman outside with her hair wrapped in a towel, when agents began tackling residents, including one man “approximately 70 years old.”

Witnesses said agents acted aggressively toward neighbors who appeared nonviolent. Agents allegedly deployed tear gas as they left the scene, “without any audible warning,” and wore no identification numbers.

The filing says: “According to Brian Kolp, an attorney who ‘supports law enforcement and represents them,’ residents were not doing anything threatening or violent (neighbors were not touching agents or threatening them). While leaving the scene after making their arrests, and without any audible warning, agents deployed tear gas. One of the canisters caught on fire.

“The federal agents were masked and did not have any identification numbers. This experience was terrifying for residents.”

Attorneys for the plaintiffs say the agents violated a temporary restraining order issued by U.S. District Judge Sara Ellis, which limits the use of aggressive tactics and requires body cameras during federal operations in Chicago.

Ellis has ordered Border Patrol Commander Greg Bovino, who oversees “Operation Midway Blitz,” to appear before her every day this week following allegations that he personally deployed tear gas “without justification” last week and that his officers violently detained protesters and indiscriminately fired tear gas into neighborhoods.

Bovino told ABC News that “there are no sanctuaries in Chicago or anywhere else in the United States,” and defended the use of tear gas as “riot control measures” after agents were allegedly attacked by “rioters.”