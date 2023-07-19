Watch live as Israeli president Herzog addresses joint meeting of US Congress

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Israel’s president addresses a joint meeting of the US Congress on Wednesday 19 July.

Isaac Herzog will become the second Israeli president, after his father, Chaim Herzog, to address lawmakers in Washington and his speech will mark modern Israel’s celebration of its 75th year.

The appearance aims to demonstrate what he calls the “unbreakable bond” between the two nations, despite US concerns over Benjamin Netanyahu’s judicial overhaul and settlement construction in the occupied West Bank.

After his speech to Congress, Mr Herzog will return to the White House on Wednesday to meet with US vice president Kamala Harris.

Her office said the leaders will announce that both governments intend to spend $70 million over five years to support climate-smart agriculture programs.

Mr Herzog’s visit comes weeks after Israeli forces carried out one of their most intensive operations in the occupied West Bank in two decades, with a two-day air and ground offensive in Jenin.