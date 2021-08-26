General Kenneth McKenzie, the leader of US Central Command, said that the US is looking for the people behind the attack in Kabul that killed 12 US servicemembers but also pledged to continue its evacuations from Kabul.

Mr McKenzie added that 15 service members were also injured and said the military would respond to ISIS-K.

“We’ve been clear all along that we’re going to retain the right to operate against ISIS in Afghanistan and we’re working very hard to determine attribution, to determine who is associated with this cowardly attack and we’re prepared to take action against them.

“24/7, we’re looking for them,” Mr McKenzie said. The general said that the military assessed that ISIS-K was behind the attack and said they can find who was associated with it toward the end of the month.

At the same time, Mr McKenzie said the military was committed to continuing evacuations.

“ISIS will not deter us from accomplishing our mission,” he said.

Mr McKenzie said that while the military is still investigating the circumstances, the attack occurred at a gate where people have to be checked before they arrive at an airfield.

“We have to ensure they’re not carrying a bomb, or any other kind of weapon that could ultimately make its way onto an aircraft,” he said, which requires physical screening.