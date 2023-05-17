Watch live: Joe Biden addresses debt ceiling as deadline looms
Watch live as Joe Biden makes remarks in the Roosevelt room at the White House before departing for Japan to attend the G7 summit.
The president is expected to continue talks with congressional leaders on the US debt limit later this week, despite flying off for the summit of world leaders, which will be held Friday through Sunday.
Mr Biden will speak with top lawmakers by telephone while attending the G7 meetings and will then meet with top lawmakers again on his return, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre has confirmed.
“He’s optimistic that we’ll get to a reasonable, bipartisan budget deal that can get to his desk next week that he can sign,” Ms Jean-Pierre told CNN.
Kevin McCarthy, the US House speaker, has also vowed to avoid a default.
“I think at the end of the day, we do not have a debt default,” the Republican congressman said.
