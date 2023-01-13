US will reach debt limit next week, Treasury Secretary says

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The United States government’s outstanding debt obligations will reach a statutory limit that will require the Department of the Treasury to begin “extraordinary measures” to avoid defaulting on America’s sovereign debt, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has said.

In a letter to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and other Congressional leaders, Ms Yellen said the treasury will begun suspending new investments in pension and health benefits funds for civil servants and no longer reinvesting funds for several federal employee pension funds.

The debt limit is a century-old provision in US law first enacted in the Second Liberty Bond Act during the First World War. Originally intended to give the treasury flexibility to issue bonds to finance America’s war effort, it has the effect of capping how much the US can borrow to meet obligations it has already incurred, such as Social Security payments, government employee and military salaries, Medicare benefits, interest on the national debt, tax refunds, and other expenditures.

Ms Yellen said the total amount of outstanding obligations incurred by the US will run up against the debt limit on 19 January, and stressed that Congress must act to raise the statutory limit to prevent a default, which experts say could throw the world economy into a global depression.

“Presidents and Treasury Secretaries of both parties have made clear that the government must not default on any obligation of the United States, and, as noted, Treasury Secretaries in every Administration over recent decades have used these extraordinary measures when necessary. Yet the use of extraordinary measures enables the government to meet its obligations for only a limited amount of time. It is therefore critical that Congress act in a timely manner to increase or suspend the debt limit,” she said.

Ms Yellen added that a “failure to meet the government’s obligations” would end up doing “irreparable harm to the US economy, the livelihoods of all Americans, and global financial stability”.

Although the term “debt limit” implies a cap on how much the US government can spend, it is actually a cap on the issuance of treasury securities which are sold to raise funds used to pay for expenditures that have already been authorised.

“Increasing or suspending the debt limit does not authorize new spending commitments or cost taxpayers money. It simply allows the government to finance existing legal obligations that Congresses and Presidents of both parties have made in the past,” she said, adding later that the treasury department cannot estimate how long the “extraordinary measures” will allow the US to avoid defaulting.