US economy adds 467,000 jobs, exceeding expectations, in a boon for Biden
The US economy added 467,000 jobs in January, exceeding expectations for job growth despite the surge in the Omicron variant of Covid-19, according to monthly report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The number is welcome news and contradict’s ADP’s report earlier this week that the economy would lose 301,000 nonfarm payroll jobs due to the surge in the new Covid-19 variant.
