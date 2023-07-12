White House cheers ‘Bidenomics’ as inflation rises by only 0.2%
The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that inflation ticked up by only 0.2 per cent in June and had its lowest 12-month increase in more than two years in a welcome turn of events for President Joe Biden.
The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers showed that inflation rose 0.2 per cent last month after it had only ticked up 0.1 per cent in May, in a sign that inflation is easing up. Meanwhile, the all-items index rose 3.0 per cent for the past twelve months ending in June, its lowest 12-month increase since March of 2021.
